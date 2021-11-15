Stores that will be closed Thanksgiving Day

(WJW) — Several retailers who are typically open to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day have announced they will be shutting their doors to customers on the holiday.

Some companies say the move is a “thank you” to employees who have been working hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, according to the National Retail Federation. However, they say Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — is when the majority of consumers do their shopping, followed by Cyber Monday.

FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

ALDI

The grocery store is closed on Thanksgiving, meaning you’ll need to head there prior to that day to score some great holiday meal deals.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

For the reported 15th year in a row, the wholesale club is closing its doors on Thanksgiving. Find Black Friday deals right here.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

The store announced this summer plans to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, but be open for Black Friday. Deals should be announced soon.

Best Buy

Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to CNBC. The retailer has not yet released its Black Friday hours, but says it will open to shoppers on that day. Find out more about their Black Friday deals right here.

Costco

Costco will remain closed on Thanksgiving as it has in previous years. The stores also close for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Earlier this year, the store announced plans to close its locations nationwide in honor of the holiday, but said they do have plans to be open on Black Friday. The store was also closed last year for Thanksgiving. Find Black Friday deal information right here.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker is closing all of its stores and warehouses on Thanksgiving Day, the company confirmed to Business Insider. Their closure includes all distribution centers, customer care units, production facilities, and corporate offices.

Giant Eagle

All Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will be closed on Thanksgiving. The company’s transportation and retail support centers will also be closed to “give team members the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.”

Home Depot

Home Depot stores are going to be closed Thanksgiving Day. However, Black Friday deals start at 6 a.m. the day after.

JCPenney

The retailer is once again closing its doors for the turkey-filled holiday. However, Black Friday deals come the next day in store at 5 a.m. and online.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s announced on June 17 that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Officials say the decision comes after the retailer received positive response from last year’s closure on Thanksgiving Day. More information on Kohl’s holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later date.

Lowe’s

The hardware store confirmed to Country Living it does plan to close all locations on Thanksgiving.

Macy’s

Shopping on Thanksgiving? Not at Macy’s. But the store is reopening on Black Friday at 6 a.m. Find Black Friday specials here.

REI

The outdoors-minded store announced plans to not only close on Thanksgiving, but also on Black Friday. As part of its #OptOutside initiative, the companies more than 15,000 employees are instead going to be paid on those days off, the store said.

Target

Target announced in January that its stores will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Trader Joe’s

As usual, the grocery store chain is planning to be closed on Thanksgiving but open on Black Friday, the Club Trader Joe’s website confirmed.

Walmart

Walmart has announced that all of its U.S. store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The company said it will close all stores for a second consecutive year as a “thank you” to associates for their “continued hard work during the pandemic.” Walmart has not revealed store hours for Black Friday (Nov. 26). The company said that information will be shared “at a later date.”

FOX 8 will continue to update this list as more stores confirm their holiday hours.

