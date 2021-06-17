Today’s Grace MidDay Concert features guitar duo

In an ordinary year, the Ojai Music Festival would be happening right now, but of course 2021 is anything but ordinary. The good news is that the show will go on, from September 16-19, with the great American composer John Adams as Music Director. The full schedule for the four days of music making is available now at ojaifestival.org, and there’s a lot to look forward to. In addition to multiple appearances by Adams conducting music by a wide range of contemporary composers including Esa-Pekka Salonen and Timo Andres, there’s a Saturday evening performance by Rhiannon Giddens and Francisco Turrisi, a Saturday midday piano recital by Víkingur Ólafsson, and appearances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic New Music Group, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and violinist Miranda Cuckson. This will be one for the ages as two years of pent-up energy is released into the skies above Libbey Bowl.