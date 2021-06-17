Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culver City, CA

Today’s Grace MidDay Concert features guitar duo

By Gary Kohatsu
culvercitynews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, for the listening pleasure of many, the Park brothers will be featured in the June 2021 MidDay At Grace Concert. Alex and Wesley Park are familiar faces in the community. Both men are Culver City High alums and both have graduated from and are now music teachers at Pepperdine University.

www.culvercitynews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Culver City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitars#Alex And#Pepperdine University#Grace Church#Music Ministry#Grace Diner Food Ministry#Ein#Grace Monthly Donations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Christmas
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Saturday’s Concert Series Features Mystic Rhythm Tribe, Crawdaddy Jones

The Second Saturday Concert Series kicks off this Saturday with Mystic Rhythm Tribe playing at the Cove and Crawdaddy Jones taking the stage at Clayton Park. The free concerts are held from 6 to 8 p.m. June through August on the second Saturday of each month. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. However, no alcohol is allowed.
Culver City, CAculvercitynews.org

Park brothers to headline Grace Church June concert

What a difference a year makes. Especially in 2021, as the country rebounds from 15 months of social distancing and sporadic business openings. The MidDay at Grace concert series might soon see a return to live musical performances. Mary Lou Basaraba, director of music ministry at Grace Lutheran Church in Culver City, is hopeful of a return to in-church concerts by early fall, if not before.
Lincolnshire, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Library's outdoor concert features American classics

The Vernon Area Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire, will present a special, free outdoor concert, "The American Folk Song," with singer songwriter, storyteller and banjo player Mark Dvorak at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24. The program is Dvorak's exploration into the roots of American song. He will perform...
MusicEureka Times-Standard

Online concert features work by Antonin Dvorak

From April 2020 through April 2021, the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival produced 23 digital concerts and streamed them for fans around the world. “These were enormously successful in keeping our musicians creating great music, and keeping in touch with so many of our regular fans, as well as building our fan base to include music-lovers around the world,” said festival director Ian Scarfe. “Now that public life is beginning to return to normal, we seem to have slowed down. Our last digital doncert was April 30, featuring the Sierra Quartet. But now, we are bringing great chamber music back to Zoom, with a program this Friday, June 18, at 8 p.m.”
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Dot talent is featured in 'Tiny Dap Concert' series

Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, “Tiny DAP Concerts,” an intimate, virtual showcase, will highlight Greater Boston artists who are rising in the ranks in New England Hip Hop as it makes its debut this week through the Dorchester Art Project. Season One of the series will kick off on...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Concert featuring Tech N9ne in offing

DUENWEG, Mo. — A popular hip-hop act is making its way Saturday to Joplin. Tech N9ne — otherwise known as Kansas City native Aaron Dontez Yates — will headline an 8:30 p.m. concert at the ETG (Elevate the Game) Sports & Entertainment complex, 1107 N. Prosperity Ave. The complex, recently...
Rochester, VTourherald.com

RCMS Concert Will Feature Music by Heliand Consort

The Rochester Chamber Music Society will open their 27th season with an evening concert on Thursday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Federated Church on Main Street in Rochester featuring the Heliand Consort. The Vermont-based chamber music ensemble presents chamber music and songs inspired by the natural world. Music of Australian composer and community activist, Padma Newsome, is featured […]
Liberty, NYscdemocratonline.com

The Liberty Soul Stage feature Dynamic Duos!

LIBERTY - On Saturday, July 17, beginning at 4 p.m, The Liberty Soul Stage in Liberty, will feature an evening of live music with the Orange County duo Mike Baglione and Anne Loeb, performing songs by artists like Gillian Welch, John Hartford, John Denver and John Prine. Both Loeb and...
Ojai, CASanta Barbara Independent

75th Ojai Music Festival

In an ordinary year, the Ojai Music Festival would be happening right now, but of course 2021 is anything but ordinary. The good news is that the show will go on, from September 16-19, with the great American composer John Adams as Music Director. The full schedule for the four days of music making is available now at ojaifestival.org, and there’s a lot to look forward to. In addition to multiple appearances by Adams conducting music by a wide range of contemporary composers including Esa-Pekka Salonen and Timo Andres, there’s a Saturday evening performance by Rhiannon Giddens and Francisco Turrisi, a Saturday midday piano recital by Víkingur Ólafsson, and appearances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic New Music Group, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and violinist Miranda Cuckson. This will be one for the ages as two years of pent-up energy is released into the skies above Libbey Bowl.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Benefit Concert Series for Kelvin "Mr. Guitar" Drake

There's power in a village taking care of one another. Today we are sharing a music community that is taking care of one of their own, The 2019 Oklahoma Blues Hall Of Fame Inductee Kelvin "Mr. Guitar" Drake, with a 3-Day Benefit Concert Series. Hear how you can support this cause as well, starting tonight at 8 pm at the NE OKC Community and Cultural Center.
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Special feature at City Band concert July 1

At the July 1 Great Bend City Band concert, the band will premiere a composition entitled "Remember Pearl Harbor." This work was originally written as a big band arrangement by Don Keith and the late big band leader Sammy Kaye as a tribute to the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.
Musicthegraftonnews.com

WHCM Concert Series to feature Cajun quartet Empty Bottle Ramblers

The Willard House and Clock Museum announced its second featured band of 2021 Concert Series, showcasing the lively Cajun quartet, The Empty Bottle Ramblers. The live-stream event will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. June 26 from the Willard House gallery. “The Willard House was the center of early...
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

Free Independence Day Concert Featuring the Toledo Concert Band

On July 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM, the Toledo Concert Band featuring members of the Toledo Symphony will perform a free Independence Day concert at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont, Ohio under the direction of conductor Bruce Moss and Tony Geftos, Master of Ceremonies. HOW...
Jackson, MOthecash-book.com

Jackson Municipal Band concert will feature Hector Anchondo

The Jackson Municipal Band will play their weekly summer concert this Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. in the Jackson City Park at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell. The entrance is located across from the entrance to McCombs Funeral Home. The featured musical guest this week is Hector Anchondo.
Valley Breeze

MOWC virtual concert June 25 features Genticorum

WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture, in association with the Blackstone River Theatre and the Dana Center at Saint Anselm College of Manchester, N.H., will present a virtual concert featuring the Québécois band Genticorum, on Friday, June 25, at 7 p.m. This event will celebrate La Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Québec’s...
Musiclittlehamptongazette.co.uk

Unexpected pleasures at Festival of Chichester harp-guitar concert

He will be sharing the delights of the instrument in concerts at Christ Church Methodist and United Reformed Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester on Saturday, June 26 at 1pm and then again in the evening from 7.30-9pm (two times 40 minutes). Entry is £9 with tickets from the Novium box...
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Concert in the Park to feature Joe Baker Band

The Joe Baker Band will kick off the Concerts in the Park this coming Sunday. Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, along with our series Title Sponsor BG Transit, and our supporting sponsors Edward Jones Investments and Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville, will be hosting the return of the 2021 Concerts in the Park series this Sunday, June 20.