ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Does Your Old Man Love Whiskey? Give Him One of These 13 Boozy Father’s Day Gifts

By Jonah Flicker
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44O0ZA_0aYlpgPZ00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While a nice bottle of whiskey is always a great Father’s Day gift idea , there are also many different gift sets and booze-related items to choose from. Distilleries collaborate with craftspeople, chocolate makers and bakeries, and offer special edition bottles around Father’s Day, opening up a whole world of gifting options that are unique and appealing to the spirits-loving fathers out there.

So if you want to make your old man’s day, then here are 13 of the best boozy gift ideas to consider for your dad this year — and we included some that fall into other categories as well, like tequila and beer. So if your dad loves whiskey as much as we do, there’s sure to be something he loves in our boozy Father’s Day gift guide below.

1. Bar Starter Kit

Perhaps your dad is just starting his journey into the spirits world and is looking to build up his home bar. If that’s the case, look no further than this bar starter kit from Wine.com. It includes the following, representing the major spirits categories: Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Tito’s Vodka, Aviation Gin, Johnnie Walker Black Label, and Zaya Gran Rum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEQGO_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Bar Starter Kit $199.99

2. Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection

There’s a good chance your dad is a Bob Dylan fan, so this collection of whiskey should be an intriguing gift for him. Heaven’s Door is the brand started by Dylan, and this gift set includes the three main expressions: Tennessee bourbon, rye whiskey, and double-barreled whiskey. Each 200 ml bottle is emblazoned with artwork inspired by the iron gates Dylan himself created at his studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pohc4_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Heaven’s Door Trilogy $62.00

3. The Japanese Art of the Cocktail

If your dad is interested in mixing up some fancy drinks at home, this book by NYC bar Katana Kitten’s Masahiro Urushido and writer Michael Anstendig would make a great gift. The Japanese Art of the Cocktail provides insight into Urushido’s biography and admirable skills behind the bar and features 90 recipes from him and other top bartenders utilizing ingredients like Japanese whisky, sake and shochu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GVTT_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: The Japanese Art of the Cocktail $18.19 (orig. $30.00) 39% OFF

4. The Sexton Ghost Tumbler Set

These glasses were created by Maximilian Eicke specifically with the bottle design of Irish whiskey brand The Sexton in mind. The dark amber glass and eye-catching shape match the whiskey, which doesn’t actually come with the glasses but is an affordable sherry cask-matured single malt that you can easily find online. Use these for any cocktail you can think of, or just pour a dram of whiskey neat or with some ice, and enjoy. They are dishwasher-safe and stackable, so cleaning and storing is easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1Lda_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Ghost Tumbler Set $96.00

5. Whisky – The Final Edition

Reading about whiskey is almost as fun as drinking whiskey … a debatable point. However, fans of rare whiskey will enjoy reading Ulf Buxrud’s account of the Playing Card series of Japanese whisky, a rare collection of bottles that sold for about 1.5 million at auction in 2020. The book includes technical data, tasting notes and beautiful photography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZXHm_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Whisky – The Final Edition $35.00

6. Highland Park Whisky Kringle

If you are unfamiliar with a kringle, it’s a ring-shaped pastry with Danish origins. Scotch whisky distillery Highland Park is located in the Orkney Islands, so it shares a Viking heritage with the Danes, which lead to this collaboration with Wisconsin bakery O&H . The pastry has whisky-infused caramel and honey-whisky glaze, bringing together the malt and smoke notes of Highland Park and the sweetness of this traditional pastry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203I9u_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Highland Park Whiskey Kringle $24.99

7. Andrés Confiserie Suisse J. Rieger & Co. Collection

Two Kansas City institutions meet here, one a fine chocolate maker, the other a whiskey distillery. André’s Confiserie Suisse incorporated the whiskey from J. Rieger & Co. into this gift set of chocolates and sweets, including Chocolate Shots, Kansas City Whiskey Caramel Bar, and KC Whiskey Caramel Sauce. The shots and gift box are only available for pickup, but you can order the bar and caramel sauce online if you don’t live in Kansas City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VVWK_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Dark Whiskey Caramel Bar $10.00

8. Nelson’s Mini Barrel

Nelson’s Green Brier is a distillery making delicious small-batch Tennessee whiskey in Nashville. In addition to the whiskey, there are some gifts you can order online like this mini two-liter barrel. It’s made from the same wood used to mature the whiskey and can be used to either further age your own whiskey at home, or barrel age a cocktail of your choice. Try mixing up a bunch of Manhattans, pour it in the hole at the top, and let it sit for a few weeks to see how the flavors develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEmFD_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Neelson’s Mini Barrel

9. Nose Your Bourbon

If your dad is new to bourbon and wants to get a good idea of how to nose (or smell) whiskey, an integral part of the tasting experience, consider this Nose Your Bourbon kit for a boozy Father’s Day gift idea. It comes with small samples of real things that represent the aromas found in bourbon, like vanilla bean, leather, oak, and corn, which you can nose and train yourself to recognize the signature notes of this all-American whiskey category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0lqg_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Nose Your Bourbon $69.00

10. Codigo 1530 x Lucky Brand Spring Collection

Okay, this isn’t a whiskey collaboration, but Codigo 1530 is a tequila brand that whiskey drinkers are sure to enjoy. This marks the second collaboration between the tequila and Lucky Brand , and this spring collection has lots of items your dad might like, from sweatshirts to t-shirts to hats. The graphic tees are of note because they are made using recycled fiber, Eco Yarn by FAXEL, adding some sustainability to your gift-giving this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ci7n_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Codigo 1530 x Lucky Graphic Tee $49.50

11. Beehive Cheese’s Pour Me a Slice

Lots of things pair well with whiskey, including cheese. Particularly cheese that’s been infused with bourbon, as is the case with this cheese called Pour Me a Slice from Beehive. It’s an aged cheddar that’s been infused with Basil Hayden, a bourbon that’s part of the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection. It won’t get dad drunk, but it will be a tasty treat, making it one of the best boozy Father’s Day gift ideas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMaLy_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Pour Me a Slice $21.49

12. The Morning Dram Starter Kit

If your dad loves coffee as much as he does whiskey, this gift pack from The Morning Dram is worth checking out for a boozy Father’s Day gift idea. It was created by Tommy Tardie, who owns two of the best whiskey spots in NYC, The Flatiron Room and Fine and Rare. The beans in this kit were aged in bourbon and rye barrels, giving them a depth of flavor that can only come from spending time in a whiskey cask. The kit also comes with a mug, steel dripper and handheld burr grinder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgybA_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: The Morning Dram $99.00

13. Spiceology x Maker’s Mark Spice Blend Flight

Esteemed bourbon distillery Maker’s Mark has teamed up with Spiceology to create this set of specially blended spices, perfect for the dad who loves whiskey and grilling. The Maker’s Mark 46 Family Recipes, Reimagined Spice Blend Flight has four different spices to try: No. 46 Bourbon Inspired Blend, Everything Potato Herbaceous Blend, Mom’s Meatballs Sweet and Sour Blend, and Fried & True Umami Chicken Blend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGvCH_0aYlpgPZ00


Buy: Spiceology x Maker’s Mark $29.95

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

A Son’s Guide to Mother’s Day Gifts in 2022 (With 21 Gifts She’ll Love)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Mother’s Day comes around the same time every year and, like clockwork, you may have procrastinated (again) and are not sure what to get her. Coming up with a meaningful gift that your mom will actually use  is quite difficult sometimes. But rest assured, most men experience this every year, and that’s why we’ve decided to relieve the stress and make a guide for any son looking to impress his dear mom. These three...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

The 30 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods for Mother’s Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Ready to Order Gifts The Best Personalized Gifts It can be tough to find a creative gift for someone important in your life, especially when it comes to your mom. You never want to purchase something mama already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that any giftee is totally unlikely to have already or has ever...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
CNET

22 Great Mother's Day Gifts for Your Food-Lovin' Mama

This story is part of Mother's Day Gift Guide. CNET editors round up the hottest gadgets for Mom this year. For a mom or mom-like figure who loves to cook, you've got so many gifts to choose from it might make you dizzy. But, hey, that's certainly better than too few gifts to choose from.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
Eater

Part Time Lover Delivering Records, Coffee, and Cocktails to Former Bar Pink Space in North Park

Cued up for a late May release, Part Time Lover is bringing sweet sounds back to the 30th Street space where Bar Pink reigned for 13 years before shuttering in Fall 2020. Though live bands will no longer be featured, music will still be at the forefront of this new venture, a hi-fi listening bar and record store from CH Projects (J & Tony’s, Polite Provisions), who’ve tasked some notable names from the local industry to curate its soundtrack.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why A New Tequila Brand Takes Its Inspiration From The Zodiac

Liquor store shelves contain all kinds of tequila varieties, from Silver to Reposado and everything in between. Each type is as unique as it is essential to the cocktail arena, and there are many distinctions among them, like the important difference between gold and silver tequila. Derived from the agave plant, tequila is exclusively produced in Mexico, where conditions are ripe for harvesting and fermenting the giant aloe vera-like plant.
DRINKS
Robb Report

A Rare Single-Owner Collection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Wine Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is not exactly easy to come by, but Christie’s Wine Department has got you covered. The auction house is sending an exceptional collection of DRC under the hammer this month that comes from the cellar of a single discerning collector. The online-only “Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vinous Perfection” sale, which will run from April 19 to May 3, comprises 47 lots in total that collectively showcase some of DRC’s best vintages of the past four decades. For the unversed, this exalted producer is the only Domaine in Burgundy to produce wine...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Bob Dylan
Mashed

Outback Steakhouse Fans Will Love The Company's Latest Announcement

Every once in a while, Outback Steakhouse pulls out all the stops and decides to completely revamp their menu. Guilty Eats reports that the steakhouse chain decided to overhaul its menu back in 2020 and added in some items like a filet mignon and lobster, as well as a sirloin with a side of ribs. These protein-packed entrées may have gotten folks almost as excited as the Three Cheese Steak Dip or Bloomin' Fried Chicken that came out at the same time, per FSR magazine. The complete about-face took place as a result of the pandemic and new guidelines that the government put into place, and Outback Steakhouse responded in kind.
RESTAURANTS
SPY

Where To Find Cheap Couches That Still Look Expensive

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Picking out furniture is exciting, but let’s be real, not everyone can afford an interior designer. If you’re like us and can’t outsource and then automatically sign off on any furniture purchases, you’re likely wondering where to find cheap couches. A piece of furniture as substantial as a comfortable couch will require more deliberation than smaller accent pieces in your home. It’s a big decision, and making it without seeing furniture in person...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Whiskey#Tennessee Whiskey#Rye Whiskey#Distillery#Food Drink#Beverages#Spy Com#Casamigos Blanco Tequila#Woodford Reserve Bourbon#Bar Starter Kit
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $3 Covid Tests, Up to 40% JBL Speakers, $100 Fire HD 10 Tablets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to infant car seats to at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

20 Luxury Cannabis Accessories for the Sophisticated Stoner on 4/20

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. For those who partake in cannabis consumption, a love for the plant has often come with heavy judgment from others. But as marijuana is slowly being legalized around the world, we’re learning to drop that stoner stigma and celebrate this magical plant as it enters the mainstream. In 2022, weed is no longer signified by college dorm rooms with tie-dye tapestries and lava lamps. We’re not hiding it away in soda cans with removable...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Resale Revolution: Why Your Favorite Brand Wants Its Clothes Back

Click here to read the full article. Ecommerce has made it easy to buy clothing and gear from your favorite brands, but a strange trend is taking shape. Your favorite brands are now getting their clothing from you. Many top fashion and outdoor brands are increasingly offering secondhand items on their websites, typically from their own brand. And if you have stuff you’re looking to get rid of, and it’s in relatively good condition, many brands are now offering to compensate you for it. That means that shoppers can go to Patagonia and browse the brand’s discounted secondhand section the way...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

A Designer’s Condo Has Maximalist 1970s Vibes, Vintage Furniture, and Disco Balls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Giovanna Macejka, partner Deanna, and pup Desi. Giovanna Macejka is an interior designer and owner of Dream House, a full-package design studio, as well as the owner of Dream House Vintage, a vintage and secondhand Instagram shop. These business names are quite appropriate, since Giovanna considers this condo, shared with partner Deanna and pup Desi, as a dream home.
QUEENS, NY
SPY

The Best Artificial Plants To Liven Up Your Home — No Green Thumb Necessary

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the easiest ways to liven up any room in the house is to add a splash of green, most often in the form of a plant. While the process of buying and placing the plant is pretty straightforward, one thing that is often overlooked is that real indoor plants need to be cared for. Granted, if you have a green thumb, that isn’t too difficult. But, if you just can’t seem...
GARDENING
dornob.com

Bun: Italian Burger Joint Serves Up Stunning Pastel Interiors

When Italian burger chain Bun turned the design of their newest restaurant over to the Spanish creative team Masquespacio, they got their very own “golden arches” in the form of floor-to-ceiling blocks of pastel hues. Located on the Via Dell’Orso in Milan, the plain white exterior belies the...
RESTAURANTS
KTEN.com

Meaningful Places to Scatter Your Loved One’s Ashes

Originally Posted On: https://ourbeloved.com/blogs/meaningful-places-to-scatter-your-loved-ones-ashes. Death is a part of life. But, to tell you the truth, it’s always difficult to accept when a beloved family member or friend passes away, especially when it’s too soon. Coping with death isn’t an easy venture, but sometimes, letting go is the...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy