Accidents

Newborn Girl In Wooden Box Found Floating In Ganga, Rescued By Boatman

By Dianna Clary
asumetech.com
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleA newborn girl in a wooden box floating in the Ganga river, along the Dadri Ghat in Ghazipur, was brought home by a boatman. The girl was spotted by local boatman Gullu Chahudhary, who says he wants to...

