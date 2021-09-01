The World's Biggest Bounce House is Returning to New York City May 2022

Calling all bouncy house lovers: The biggest bounce house is coming to NYC in the spring.

Every child loves a backyard bounce house and jumping ones at local fairs and festivals, but nothing compares to the world’s biggest bounce house, which is coming to NYC next spring. Originally scheduled to be in Brooklyn Sept. 3-18, The Big Bounce America had to postpone due to staffing issues at Aviator Sports, according to its Facebook post.

During its tour of the U.S., The Big Bounce America will make an appearance in Brooklyn in May 2022. Dubbed the Comeback Tour (after missing last year due to the pandemic), this year’s bounce experience promises to be bigger and better than ever.

What to Expect at The World’s Largest Bounce House

Nothing like your average bouncy houses or indoor play spaces, The Big Bounce America is made up of four areas:

The World’s Biggest Bounce House covers just over 13,000 square feet of inflatable, jumping fun, including basketball hoops, climbing towers, a giant slide that leads into a ball pit, oversized seating areas, and more.

The Giant is America’s biggest inflatable obstacle course, measuring in at 900 feet long with 50 unique challenges. Plus, it’s specifically designed to work for all ages, so each challenge has a slightly easier kid-friendly option.

Sport Slam is a brand-new area this year. Bouncers can challenge friends, family, and other bouncers to games of dodgeball, basketball, soccer, and more—all on an inflatable court. Plus, there are zones for climbing and a battle zone to see who can stay on the podium the longest.

Air Space is another new bounce experience this year. It’s a—you guessed it—spaced-themed inflatable bouncy house filled with friendly aliens, space shops, moon craters, a 60-foot-tall maze, moonwalks, a 5-lane slide, and more.

Visiting The Big Bounce America

How much are The Big Bounce America tickets?

Toddler Sessions, specifically for ages 3 and younger, are $19. Junior Sessions for all ages 7 and younger (including toddlers) are $28. Bigger Kid Sessions for ages 15 and younger (including toddlers and juniors) are $28. There are also sessions for adults only, ages 16 and older, for $39. All sessions are 3 hours, and include a dedicated time slot for the World’s Biggest Bounce House and unlimited access to the other three attractions. Purchase tickets on the website.

When will The Big Bounce America be in Brooklyn?

The biggest bounce house is coming to NYC May 6-22, 2022, Friday-Sunday. Timing for the individual sessions varies; check the website for details.

Where is The Big Bounce America located?

The Big Bounce America will be at Aviator Sports & Events Center, 3159 Flatbush Ave. in Floyd Bennett Field.

How is The Big Bounce America keeping guests safe?

All surfaces on the inflatables will be sanitized between each session, and every attraction is deep-cleaned between events. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the event site.

How can I get in touch with The Big Bounce America?

Visit thebigbounceamerica.com, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.