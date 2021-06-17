CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

All White Affair Enter To Win

By Victoria
hiphopnc.com
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleThe All White Affair Winning Weekend Contest will begin on June 19, 2021,...

hiphopnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
todayswomannow.com

Enter to Win 2 Prizes This Week!

You can win a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment at 150 Chenoweth Lane in Louisville. Sassy Fox offers upscale, designer clothing and accessories for the frugal fashionista. Come find your new fall favorites!. THE GIVEAWAY:. One winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale...
HOBBIES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Enter To Win: Call of Duty Vanguard

The next title for the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, featuring music from Jack White drops on November 5th. Here at WRRV, we have your exclusive chance to win a copy of the game. To enter, simply fill out the form - and include your address and the platform that you would like to receive the game for and we will contact you if you win!
VIDEO GAMES
nationalblackguide.com

10th Annual All Black Affair

@Premier Restaurant & Lounge - 8300 Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024. ** To save on Fees or Taxes on VIP Tables, you can Cash App your purchase to ($SpaseJenkins) if any further questions please call 305.986.3926. ____________________________________________________. Its been 10 years already??? and we cannot Thank you enough for your continued...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All White Affair
96.1 The Breeze

Enter Now to Win Chelsea Handler Tickets

She's a comedian, television, and podcast star and she's coming to Buffalo!. Chelsea Handler brings her tour to Kleinhans Music Hall on Friday, November 5, 2021. Ticket prices start at $69.99 and are on sale now here: kleinhansbuffalo.org. OR win tickets by signing up below!
BUFFALO, NY
ABC13 Houston

Enter for a Chance to Win A VIP Experience at Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Celebrate the season in the most magical way at the 8th annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights! This sparkling wonderland features more than 3 million lights and numerous themed displays at Constellation Field, located in Sugar Land, TX, (15-20 miles from Houston). You can also get some holiday shopping done with a variety of vendors, enjoy great food, and meet Santa! Enter for your chance to join in the fun!
SUGAR LAND, TX
star967.net

Enter to Win a Copy of our November Book!

The Star 96.7 Book Club Book for November is a true crime called “The Third Rainbow Girl” By: Emma Copley Eisenberg. A stunning, complex narrative about the fractured legacy of a decades-old double murder in rural West Virginia—and the writer determined to put the pieces back together. In the early...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
who13.com

Enter to win the Holiday Boutique Day 4 Giveaway!

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter. 1 lucky winner will win today’s Holiday Boutique’s prize pack that includes: a handmade necklace, bracelet, and earrings from Winged Goddess Studio!. Can I still play if the contest has already started?. Yes! But be sure to enter soon,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
nationalblackguide.com

THE BOURBON AND BLUES ALL BLACK AFFAIR

THE BIGGEST ALL-BLACK AFFAIR TO HIT THE TANGIPAHOA PARISH!!!!! STARRING THE PRINCE OF SOUL CALVIN RICHARDSON & STACII ADAMS !!. THE BOURBON AND BLUES ALL BLACK AFFAIR STARRING CALVIN RICHARDSON ALSO PERFORMING LIVE STACII ADAMS. HOSTED BY AJ THE HOST AND JUNIOR LEE!! NEW DATE !!!!!! SATURDAY OCTOBER 30TH 2021 !!! NEW DATE BE THERE!!!
MUSIC
94.5 PST

Enter to Win Tickets to See Swedish House Mafia in Philly

You could win a pair of tickets to see Swedish House Mafia at the Wells Fargo Center in August 2022!. They'll be in Philly for their Paradise Again Tour. Tickets go on sale on October 29 at 10 am, but you can win a pair BEFORE you can buy them. Just enter to win below.
MUSIC
abc10.com

Enter to win the Palladio Santa Baby Contest!

ABC10 2021 PALLADIO SANTA BABY PHOTO CONTEST SWEEPSTAKES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "ABC10...
FOLSOM, CA
WQAD

Enter to win tickets to Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and singalong with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an allout celebration!
LIFESTYLE
KABC

Enter to win a digital movie code to see Tango Shalom

Trump Cheers Kinzinger Announcement On Not Seeking Re-Election. Newsom NOT going to waste of tax dollars in Glasgow–“family obligations”. Head of DHS wants migrants to come in illegally- trying to stop “Remain in Mexico” court ruling. Painful Bidnenomics Fail: Inflation Hits Number Not Seen Since 1991- Almost Two Generations!. Poll...
BUSINESS
dognews.com

Family Affair

Brother and sister BOB and BOS at the Whippet National. The first American Whippet Club National Specialty was held in April 1981, and it has been held every year since then — except the last two years. Due to the pandemic, no national at all was held last year, and this year's specialty was moved to the fall, October 2-9. It took place at the Hilton Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino in Santa Fe, New Mexico — a giant, attractive and very modern hotel that somehow managed to swallow up all the Whippet people and dogs so effectively that they did not overwhelm the public spaces downstairs in the manner we've become used to. Only a few of the other guests and the very polite staff asked what WAS going on with “those skinny dogs,” and some even came to the ballroom to watch the judging. But getting there from the guest rooms usually involved a LOT of walking …
RELATIONSHIPS
mymagic949.com

Enter here, and you could win tickets to see the Gin Blossoms!

GRAMMY® nominated rock band Gin Blossoms make their way to St Pete for their Palladium Theater debut! Fans around the world are very familiar with Gin Blossoms’ five-time Platinum breakthrough album New Miserable Experience, containing gems like “Hey Jealousy”, “Until I Fall Away”, “Found Out About You” and “Allison Road”. Those hit tracks were followed up by Empire Records soundtrack hit, “Til I Hear It From You” and the singles “Follow you Down” and “As Long As It Matters”.
MUSIC
94.9 WMMQ

Enter To Win: Rock Out This Holiday With TSO in Grand Rapids Dec 5th

Christmas ROCKS! Literally. With none other than the world-famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra. For the uninitiated, this ain't your sleepy, wimpy "Oh holy night" kinda Christmas band. This is a full-on rock and roll, drums, guitars, violins, light show, flames, and Christmas technological extravaganza all rolled into one. It's damned near metal my friends. There are dueling electric guitars and hair. Santa would approve.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy