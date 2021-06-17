All White Affair Enter To Win

Brother and sister BOB and BOS at the Whippet National. The first American Whippet Club National Specialty was held in April 1981, and it has been held every year since then — except the last two years. Due to the pandemic, no national at all was held last year, and this year's specialty was moved to the fall, October 2-9. It took place at the Hilton Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino in Santa Fe, New Mexico — a giant, attractive and very modern hotel that somehow managed to swallow up all the Whippet people and dogs so effectively that they did not overwhelm the public spaces downstairs in the manner we've become used to. Only a few of the other guests and the very polite staff asked what WAS going on with “those skinny dogs,” and some even came to the ballroom to watch the judging. But getting there from the guest rooms usually involved a LOT of walking …

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO