Bryce Gruber

JWoww Opens Totally Adorable Store in New Jersey, Offers Shoppers Chance to be Internet-Famous

Posted by 
Bryce Gruber
Bryce Gruber
 23 days ago

Gym, faux tan, and less laundry if you're shopping for new clothes at JWoww's new boutique.

New Jersey area shoppers are in for a treat, because Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, everyone's favorite no-B.S., tell-it-like-it-is mom from MTV's hit series Jersey Shore, recently opened her very own fashion boutique called Heavenly Flower. The boutique, which is a riff on her daughter Meilani's name, still has that new car smell thanks to only having opened a few weeks ago (you can see more about that in this video). It's conveniently located inside the popular American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and offers a variety of parent-and-kid fashion picks, accessories, and adorable shopping moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JLVB_0aYSBo6S00
Jenni JWoww Farley & Angelina Pivarnick at Heavnely Flower in New JerseyHeavenly Flower

"We like to really support small businesses owned by women and sell them in the store," JWoww shared with NewsBreak exclusively. "We also have genderless clothing in the store, a collection for men that's brand new, a Pride collection, and items from black women-owned businesses."

Some of the store's best-selling items include witty tees and pullovers that are mostly aimed at millennials and the type of realistic, never sugar-coated motherhood Jenni represents. "People have been loving all our graphic tees with fun sayings Free Britney and Raise & Wine."

For those of us just tuning into the year 2021, Free Britney refers to the popular movement to quite literally free Britney Spears from the perceived grips of an unjust family control situation. It's something hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents, mostly Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X have glommed onto across social media. It seems like Jenni has too because she hand-picks most of the store's very affordable inventory by herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixjzV_0aYSBo6S00
Inside Heavenly FlowerHeavenly Flower

The single location store, which is open Monday through Saturday each week, is located in the heart of New Jersey's shopping mecca in the Meadowlands, and just a short drive, bus ride, or train ride from New York City. You may even catch a glimpse of an actual celebrity or become internet famous if you shop at Heavenly Flower in person in the coming days.

Fellow Jersey Shore alum Angelina has been spotted at Heavenly Flower supporting JWoww's entrepreneurship, and Jenni herself is offering a Jerzdays promotion to promote store shoppers on social media.

"We have a free gift with purchase going on every day in the store while supplies last. We also have a weekly promotion where customers can get their photos taken with a purchase to be featured on the Heavenly Flower Instagram page. We are starting to do one for Jerzdays, every Thursday, where if you show us your social media post or story tagging Heavenly Flower, you will get 20 percent off your entire purchase."

A share from Heavenly Flower puts shoppers in front of the brand's 15,000 Instagram followers (and rapidly growing), and may even garner a like, comment, or other support from Jenni herself. Jenni's Instagram following alone reaches beyond six million followers, a staggering number that is probably unsurprising to the fans who have watched her grow over the years.

"She's the most relatable one from the show," Krystal M., a years-long Jersey Shore fan from Wildwood, New Jersey shared with us. "The store is a bit of a drive from me in South Jersey, but you better believe I'm going to go there next week or whenever I get a day off work because I'm just pumped to maybe see her or have her post my pics, and I heard the clothes aren't expensive, so that makes me feel good. I'm a forever fan."

You can also shop Heavenly Flower online.

Are you a Jersey Shore fan and plan to shop at Heavenly Flower? We would love to hear your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below. #reopening

