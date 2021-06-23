Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aYNbAr100

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Belle Glade have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Belle Glade:

101 S Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (561) 996-7707

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

101 N Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-992-0009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
80
Followers
245
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
Belle Glade, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcapradio.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

FDA advisor says it’s ‘silly’ not to vaccinate children for COVID-19

An advisor to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on children’s health told the agency on Thursday that children should be vaccinated for COVID-19. During the FDA’s independent vaccine advisory committee, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and advisor to the FDA said, "We’re going to have to have a highly vaccinated or highly immune population for years, if not decades, and it just seems silly to think we’re not going to have to include children as part of that," Politico reported.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Know This Before Taking Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen first became available over the counter in 1984, and it's developed a reputation as aspirin's gentler, safer younger sibling. That said, like most medications, ibuprofen can have side effects. "Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that is used for both pain control and fever control," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although if taken appropriately ibuprofen is safe, chronic use can cause some long-standing health issues." Read on to see what taking ibuprofen every day can do to your body, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Fauci: CDC Masking Guidance Unchanged in Face of Delta Coronavirus Variant

Mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "remains unchanged" as the delta variant is poised to become the main coronavirus strain circulating in the U.S., leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday. The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Diseases & Treatmentsgentside.co.uk

This man lived without a heart for 555 days

Who knew you could live your life to the fullest extent without a beating heart inside your body? Well, this was the case for 25-year-old Stan Larkin who managed to live almost two years without a heart. The US man had to have his heart removed from his body in...
LotteryAustin American-Statesman

J&J vaccine may protect against delta variant; Michigan to announce vaccine lottery: Latest COVID-19 updates

A top U.S. official suggested that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine likely are protected against the delta variant. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNBC that data shows the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot – a "cousin" of the J&J – is highly effective against the variant first identified in India and currently surging across the nation.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Public HealthNBC San Diego

U.S. Surgeon General Says Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine May Protect People Against Delta Variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."