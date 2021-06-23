Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Vaccine database: Walterboro sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Walterboro News Flash
 10 days ago
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(WALTERBORO, SC) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Walterboro, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Walterboro:

555 Robertson Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (843) 549-1546

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

121 S Jefferies Blvd

Rearden Internal Medicine & Geriatrics, Llc

Phone: (843) 209-0055

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: Unknown; Friday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

2110 Bells Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 843-539-1550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Walterboro News Flash

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.