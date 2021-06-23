Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Hillsboro as of Wednesday

 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0aYNZcMz00

(Carl Court / Getty)

(HILLSBORO, OH) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Hillsboro have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Hillsboro:

575 Harry Sauner Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:27 PDT

Phone: (937) 840-9374

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

421 N High St

Rite Aid

Phone: 937-393-1734

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1090 Northview Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 937-393-2307

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

540 Harry Sauner Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 937-840-0208

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
