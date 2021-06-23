Cancel
Campbellsville, KY

Vaccine database: Campbellsville sites that have it on hand

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 10 days ago
(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Campbellsville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Campbellsville:

399 Campbellsville Bypass

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 465-5782

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1509 E Broadway St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:19 PDT

Phone: (270) 465-0501

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1880 N Bypass Rd

Taylor Co. Health Department

Phone: 270-465-4191

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

725 Campbellsville Bypass

Walmart Inc

Phone: 270-789-0707

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

