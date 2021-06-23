Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

Greenwood COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlnJX_0aYNXZbG00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(GREENWOOD, MS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Greenwood have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Greenwood:

212 W Park Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (662) 453-8505

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

700 W Park Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 662-451-1121

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2202 Highway 82 W

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-453-4656

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
166
Followers
231
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
Greenwood, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
Greenwood, MS
Health
City
Greenwood, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Public Healthcapradio.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
Industryabc10.com

Verify: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect from the Delta COVID Variant?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Verify question: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect you from the COVID Delta variant?. Our sources: Infectious disease doctor, Shirin Mazumder of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and a study published in the Lancet, a weekly medical journal. "There was a study that came out recently that showed that...
IndustryKTEN.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life extended

(KTEN) -- Several states had extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that were due to expire at the end of this month. Now the FDA has authorized an extension of the shelf life of the J&J formula. The increased refrigerated storage time will move from three to four-and-a-half months.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Evidence grows stronger for Covid vaccine link to heart issue, CDC says

A higher-than-usual number of cases of a type of heart inflammation has been reported following Covid-19 vaccination, especially among young men following their second dose of an mRNA vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Overall, 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in people younger...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia

June 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study's main goal. Results of the study, which tested the drug in 289 hospitalized adult patients with the respiratory...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Germany's health ministry said Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because of contamination concerns.