Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

Madisonville vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djhYU_0aYNW0vh00

(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(MADISONVILLE, KY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Madisonville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Madisonville:

540 Island Ford Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 821-0692

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1801 N Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-821-0377

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

679 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-825-1541

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
183
Followers
240
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
Madisonville, KY
Health
City
Madisonville, KY
Madisonville, KY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthNBC Miami

U.S. Surgeon General Says Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine May Protect People Against Delta Variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines?

A: It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. Because the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been fully evaluated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get two doses of the same vaccine. In exceptional situations in which...
Public HealthPosted by
Health

The CDC Will Hold an Emergency Meeting About Heart Inflammation Following COVID-19 Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will hold an emergency meeting to discuss a significant number of reports of heart inflammation in people who've received the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting, which will take place on Friday, June 18, will include an update on vaccine safety in light of the reported cases, according to an agenda draft that the CDC posted on its website.
ScienceWrcbtv.com

Evidence grows stronger for Covid vaccine link to heart issue, CDC says

A higher-than-usual number of cases of a type of heart inflammation has been reported following Covid-19 vaccination, especially among young men following their second dose of an mRNA vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Overall, 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in people younger...
Public HealthMedPage Today

First Close Look at Presumed Myocarditis Cases After COVID Vaccination

Detailed records showed that people diagnosed with myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination tended to be men, and all were able to recover after a few days in the hospital. Health officials around the globe are investigating the potential link between vaccines and inflammation of the myocardium, with the attention focused on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines in particular.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Fauci: CDC Masking Guidance Unchanged in Face of Delta Coronavirus Variant

Mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "remains unchanged" as the delta variant is poised to become the main coronavirus strain circulating in the U.S., leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday. The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public Healthillinoisnewsnow.com

CDC Recommendations and Information COVID-19 Vaccination

At this time the CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older due to the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death. Individuals who may have concerns about vaccination should talk with their healthcare provider. More information on this recommendation can be found here: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/myocarditis.html.
Public HealthFox News

CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 vaccination, rare heart issues

Reports of heart inflammation among a small fraction of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients, predominantly males under 30, are under review as an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet Friday to further discuss the issue. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court slaps down the CDC’s power grab

The Supreme Court this week rightly put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on notice that the agency doesn’t have the vast powers it claims. Yes, the high court’s 5-4 decision allowed the CDC’s eviction ban to live on for its last month — but only because Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the pragmatic stance that ending it early would be too disruptive.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.