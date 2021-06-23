Cancel
Americus, GA

COVID-19 vaccine: Americus sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzMVJ_0aYNVurz00

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(AMERICUS, GA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Americus have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Americus:

107 Prince St

Food Lion

Phone: 229-931-6312

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-7:00pm



733 E Forsyth St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 229-924-6670

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm



1711 E Lamar St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 229-928-0653

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm



(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Americus Updates

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

