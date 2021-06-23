Cancel
Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Wednesday

Posted by 
Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0aYNVlAg00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(DYERSBURG, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Dyersburg have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Dyersburg:

2300 Lake Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (731) 285-3999

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1755 Parr Ave

Dyer County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

620 Mall Blvd STE A

James And Wilks Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:42 PDT

Phone: 731-286-2025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2525 Nichols Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (731) 285-6030

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2650 Lake Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 731-285-3700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

