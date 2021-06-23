Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Picayune, MS

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Picayune

Posted by 
Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0aYNVbLQ00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(PICAYUNE, MS) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Picayune have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Picayune:

1701 A Highway 43 North

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (601) 749-2213

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1505 MS-43

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 601-889-9509

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

235 Frontage Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 601-799-3455

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
117
Followers
230
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Picayune, MS
Government
City
Picayune, MS
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Infections rise 10% in U.S. as Delta variant spreads; study shows vaccines reduce severity of a ‘breakthrough’ infection: Coronavirus update for July 2, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Federal health officials said coronavirus infections have risen 10% as the Delta variant has spread across the U.S., while a study found COVID-19 vaccines reduce the severity of a “breakthrough” infection. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
Public HealthNews 12

5 tips to prevent mosquito bites and getting sick from viruses

The most effective way to avoid getting sick from viruses spread by mosquitoes when at home and during travel is to prevent mosquito bites. Mosquito bites can spread viruses that make you sick or, in rare cases, cause death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Drug May Curb ‘Sluggish’ Thinking in Some Adults With ADHD

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Lisdexamfetamine reduces symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo (SCT) in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study published online June 29 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. In a randomized crossover trial, Lenard A. Adler, M.D., from NYU Langone Health in New...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Exercising with a mask does not seem to limit actual exercise capacity, according to a research letter published online June 30 in JAMA Network Open. J&J Vaccine Guards Against Delta Variant, Company Says. FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Johnson & Johnson...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Pediatric Obstructive Sleep Apnea Linked to Elevated BP in Teens

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with elevated blood pressure (eBP) in adolescence, according to a study published online June 23 in JAMA Cardiology. Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, Ph.D., from Penn State University in Hershey, and colleagues examined the correlation of pediatric OSA with...
WorkoutsUS News and World Report

Masks at the Gym: Uncomfortable But Not Unsafe, Study Finds

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Wearing a mask while you exercise may be uncomfortable, but a new study should reassure gym-goers that it poses no actual health risks. "What we found was, that it is safe to run at peak exercise in both an N95 mask and a...