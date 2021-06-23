Cancel
Evansville, IN

Vaccine database: Evansville sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0aYNVIlj00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(EVANSVILLE, IN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Evansville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Evansville:

101 N Burkhardt Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (812) 471-8207

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

609 N St Joseph Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (812) 424-3894

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2344 Covert Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (812) 479-8581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

801 N First Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (812) 467-0109

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 07:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

600 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (812) 464-3502

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2622 Menards Dr

Meijer

Phone: 812-647-2210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4849 Pollack Ave

Nation'S Medicines

Phone: (812) 962-4664

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6700 E Virginia St

Sams Club

Phone: 812-473-2518

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4828 Davis Lant Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 812-475-9541

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4701 N First Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 812-464-3656

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2015 Covert Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 812-479-7155

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

710 N St Joseph Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 812-426-1180

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

401 N Burkhardt Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 812-473-1815

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

335 S Red Bank Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 812-424-5475

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3430 Taylor Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 812-471-4243

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

Plaza West, 2500 N First Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 812-647-9499

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
