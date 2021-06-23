Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Providence

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0aYNUzAz00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(PROVIDENCE, RI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Providence have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Providence:

100 Francis St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (401) 270-4440

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

935 Manton Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (401) 453-5612

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

960 Broad St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (401) 461-4383

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

850 Manton Ave

Stop & Shop

Phone: 401-453-0288

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Visit source for more information

1140 N Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 401-278-4901

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1 Pocasset Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 401-464-6501

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

456 Branch Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 401-331-3554

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 Broad St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 401-868-9070

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

135 Pitman St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 401-861-4846

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

295 Academy Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 401-273-7675

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

354 Admiral St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 401-331-2636

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

533 Elmwood Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 401-781-7930

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

51 Silver Spring St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 401-272-5047

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
135
Followers
262
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Providence, RI
Health
City
Providence, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthNBC San Diego

U.S. Surgeon General Says Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine May Protect People Against Delta Variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
ScienceNBC News

A third dose of Covid vaccine may help protect immunocompromised patients, small study suggests

A third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine may boost protection for some people with weakened immune systems, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study, from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, included 30 organ transplant recipients, all of whom had been fully vaccinated with two doses of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Because organ transplant recipients must take immune-suppressing medications to ensure that their body does not reject the transplant, there’s concern that they may not develop robust responses to the vaccines, leaving them vulnerable to Covid-19.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthMedPage Today

First Close Look at Presumed Myocarditis Cases After COVID Vaccination

Detailed records showed that people diagnosed with myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination tended to be men, and all were able to recover after a few days in the hospital. Health officials around the globe are investigating the potential link between vaccines and inflammation of the myocardium, with the attention focused on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines in particular.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Public Healthillinoisnewsnow.com

CDC Recommendations and Information COVID-19 Vaccination

At this time the CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older due to the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death. Individuals who may have concerns about vaccination should talk with their healthcare provider. More information on this recommendation can be found here: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/myocarditis.html.
Public HealthParents Magazine

COVID-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis: What Parents Need to Know About the Potential Link

Almost 15 months into the coronavirus pandemic, 175 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vast majority report mild side effects like injection site pain, body aches, and low-grade fever. But experts have recently noticed a rare symptom in a very small percentage of young people who received Pfizer or Moderna: an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court slaps down the CDC’s power grab

The Supreme Court this week rightly put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on notice that the agency doesn’t have the vast powers it claims. Yes, the high court’s 5-4 decision allowed the CDC’s eviction ban to live on for its last month — but only because Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the pragmatic stance that ending it early would be too disruptive.
Diseases & Treatmentsgentside.co.uk

This man lived without a heart for 555 days

Who knew you could live your life to the fullest extent without a beating heart inside your body? Well, this was the case for 25-year-old Stan Larkin who managed to live almost two years without a heart. The US man had to have his heart removed from his body in...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.