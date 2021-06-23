Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

COVID-19 vaccine: Montgomery sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0aYNURMP00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(MONTGOMERY, AL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Montgomery, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Montgomery:

3000 Rosa L Parks Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (334) 263-0225

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4790 Mobile Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (334) 281-4119

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1525 Forest Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (334) 263-9272

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

55 Ray Thorington Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (334) 215-4381

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7076 Atlanta Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:53 PDT

Phone: (334) 290-4507

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

4045 Atlanta Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:52:13 PDT

Phone: (334) 260-7788

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

7700 Vaughn Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:52:10 PDT

Phone: (334) 290-4922

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3026 Zelda Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:52:22 PDT

Phone: (334) 244-4487

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1080 Eastern Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 334-272-0277

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10 W Fairview Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-265-3336

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3892 Atlanta Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-270-0757

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2281 E South Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-286-6678

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

6680 Atlanta Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-409-0611

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2920 Carter Hill Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 334-262-1169

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3801 Eastern Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-284-4181

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6495 Atlanta Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-272-0263

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10710 Chantilly Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-272-7377

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1600 Federal Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-777-5865

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8035 Vaughn Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-777-5881

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

851 Ann St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 334-223-7177

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4724 Mobile Hwy

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 334-286-8182

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

7946 Vaughn Rd

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 334-272-1510

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
223
Followers
268
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Montgomery, AL
Government
Montgomery, AL
Health
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen#19 52 10#19 52 22
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court slaps down the CDC’s power grab

The Supreme Court this week rightly put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on notice that the agency doesn’t have the vast powers it claims. Yes, the high court’s 5-4 decision allowed the CDC’s eviction ban to live on for its last month — but only because Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the pragmatic stance that ending it early would be too disruptive.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.