Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Boston

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aYNT9q100

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(BOSTON, MA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Boston have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Boston:

55 Summer St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 426-2690

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

350 Longwood Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 731-5753

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

874 Harrison Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 442-0309

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

218 Hanover St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 720-4935

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1065 Commonwealth Avenue

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 617-782-4585

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

90 Causeway St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 857-409-3410

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

757 Gallivan Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-282-5246

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

825 Morton St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-298-3114

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1890 Columbus Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-445-5457

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

278 Blue Hill Avenue #288

Whittier Health Pharmacy Ii

Phone: (617) 652-7679

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
94
Followers
286
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public Healthcapradio.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
IndustryKTEN.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life extended

(KTEN) -- Several states had extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that were due to expire at the end of this month. Now the FDA has authorized an extension of the shelf life of the J&J formula. The increased refrigerated storage time will move from three to four-and-a-half months.
Public Healthadvisory.com

Covid-19 roundup: When could children under 12 get vaccinated? Here's what Pfizer and Moderna say.

FDA extends the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's shelf life by six months; new CDC findings suggest possible, but rare, link between mRNA vaccines and myocarditis; and more. A work group of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a report published this month said that, although "rare," myocarditis and pericarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle or the tissue around the heart, respectively— are occurring at higher-than-expected rates among young people, especially men, after they receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. According to CDC, the cases have happened more often among adolescent and younger men, between the ages of 16 and 24, and that most who were affected and "received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better." CDC is still exploring whether the cases are related to the vaccines, and the agency still recommends people get vaccinated, noting the risks posed by Covid-19 outweigh the potential side effects of any authorized vaccine (Cohen, CNN, 6/9; Tanner/Neergaard, Associated Press, 6/4; Heller, Reuters, 4/2; Kelley, The Hill, 6/4)
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Public HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Surgeon General Says Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine May Protect People Against Delta Variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
PharmaceuticalsEyewitness News

CDC plans meeting over rare COVID vaccine side effect

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to hold an emergency meeting this week following reports of a rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC said it identified more than 200 cases of heart inflammation in people ages 16 to 24 years old. The center...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Popular Science

Novavax’s COVID vaccine might be key for vaccinating the world

The number of new coronavirus cases in the US has stopped trending downward, and is now plateauing or going back up in some states. At the same time, many states have reduced their COVID data reporting frequency. A new vaccine from Novavax could boost the global vaccine supply, and the Delta variant could be more dangerous than previous COVID iterations.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Evidence grows stronger for Covid vaccine link to heart issue, CDC says

A higher-than-usual number of cases of a type of heart inflammation has been reported following Covid-19 vaccination, especially among young men following their second dose of an mRNA vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Overall, 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in people younger...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

New data from CDC on effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at preventing infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Importantly, Mark Thompson from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team and colleagues also showed that the vaccines...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Miami, FLPosted by
newschain

Demolition of collapsed Miami building to begin on Sunday

Family members of people missing in the rubble of a collapsed apartment block in Miami have been told that demolition workers will bring down the remainder of the building on Sunday. Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could fall down on its own, endangering the...