Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Fayetteville

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aYNS5CU00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Fayetteville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fayetteville:

2800 Raeford Rd #18

Cape Fear Discount Drug

Phone: (910) 484-6100

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

100 Law Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (910) 822-3535

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7496 Rockfish Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (910) 424-2905

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

404 Ramsey St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (910) 484-1106

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2056 Skibo Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (910) 860-4606

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5515 Waldos Beach Road

Health Matters Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 491-1090

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Thursday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Friday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

3050 Traemoor Village Dr

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:47 PDT

Phone: (910) 424-3519

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3114 Raeford Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (910) 364-0133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1450 Skibo Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 910-864-7080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5106 NC-87 #100

Village Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 483-3466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

110 Grove St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-223-0270

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

6330 Raeford Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-860-0058

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2605 Raeford Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-484-2170

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

7860 Raeford Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-826-3582

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5989 Morganton Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-487-2700

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3300 Ramsey St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-822-4965

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1600 Skibo Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-868-6178

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3296 Village Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-433-4681

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

1550 Skibo Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-868-6434

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4601 Ramsey St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-488-1800

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8660 Cliffdale Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-213-1410

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7701 S Raeford Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-864-6575

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

970 Strickland Bridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-364-0154

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2820 Gillespie St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-364-0315

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
320
Followers
248
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Health
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
Fayetteville, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines?

A: It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. Because the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been fully evaluated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get two doses of the same vaccine. In exceptional situations in which...
Public Healthcapradio.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
IndustryKTEN.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life extended

(KTEN) -- Several states had extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that were due to expire at the end of this month. Now the FDA has authorized an extension of the shelf life of the J&J formula. The increased refrigerated storage time will move from three to four-and-a-half months.
ScienceWrcbtv.com

Evidence grows stronger for Covid vaccine link to heart issue, CDC says

A higher-than-usual number of cases of a type of heart inflammation has been reported following Covid-19 vaccination, especially among young men following their second dose of an mRNA vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Overall, 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in people younger...
Sciencecbs19news

Study finds mRNA vaccines reduce risk of COVID-19 infection

ATLANTA (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new study has found that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for people who are fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted the study, adding to a body of evidence that supports...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Public HealthNBC Miami

U.S. Surgeon General Says Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine May Protect People Against Delta Variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court slaps down the CDC’s power grab

The Supreme Court this week rightly put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on notice that the agency doesn’t have the vast powers it claims. Yes, the high court’s 5-4 decision allowed the CDC’s eviction ban to live on for its last month — but only because Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the pragmatic stance that ending it early would be too disruptive.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.