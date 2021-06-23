Vaccine database: Akron sites that have it on hand

(John Moore / Getty)

(AKRON, OH) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Akron have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Akron:

2801 E Waterloo Rd Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 330-628-6067

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

484 E Waterloo Rd Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 330-773-7772

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

4053 S Main St Rite Aid

Phone: 330-644-9911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

1540 Canton Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 330-733-8378

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

325 E Waterloo Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 330-724-5219

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

361 E Waterloo Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-724-2709

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

840 Brittain Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-784-3907

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1925 W Market St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-869-2097

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

834 W Market St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-434-4997

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1303 Copley Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-869-5896

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1130 S Arlington St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-773-0857

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

302 Canton Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-733-4237

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2887 S Arlington St Walmart Inc

Phone: 330-645-9556

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.