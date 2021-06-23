Vaccine database: Grand Rapids sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Grand Rapids have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Grand Rapids:

5120 28th St SE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (616) 222-4890

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2060 E Paris Ave SE #102 East Paris Pharmacy

Phone: (616) 805-4601

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

4021 Cascade Rd SE Keystone Pharmacy

Phone: (616) 974-9792

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

5531 28th St SE Meijer

Phone: 616-954-6010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1540 28th St SE Meijer

Phone: 616-248-2610

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3757 Plainfield Ave NE Meijer

Phone: 616-365-1410

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

2410 Burton St SE Rite Aid

Phone: 616-949-5710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2000 Lake Michigan Dr NW Rite Aid

Phone: 616-453-2473

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2130 Wealthy St SE Rite Aid

Phone: 616-451-0711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

4550 Cascade Rd SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-957-8934

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

425 Fuller Ave NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-776-9925

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

800 Leonard St NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-458-8300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3610 Plainfield Ave NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-365-1221

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am

6790 Cascade Rd SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-954-2408

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

8 68th St SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-827-0270

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1964 Fuller Ave NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-364-7071

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6020 Kalamazoo Ave SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-698-9165

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

5100 E Beltline Ave NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-361-1758

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2643 Kalamazoo Ave SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-452-4870

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5859 28th St SE Walmart Inc

Phone: 616-949-7670

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.