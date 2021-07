Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Memphis

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(MEMPHIS, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Memphis have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Memphis:

814 Jefferson Ave 07901 - Shelby Co Immunization Clinic

Phone: 901-222-7468

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

6019 Walnut Grove Rd Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis

Phone: 866-941-4785

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

1331 Union Ave Suite 1000 Care One Medical Solutions

Phone: 901-289-2582

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: Unknown; Thursday: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm; Friday: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

4095 American Way Cherokee Health Systems Parkway Village

Phone: 866-231-4477

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: Unknown; Thursday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Friday: Unknown

6084 Apple Tree Dr #10 Customized Medical Needs

Phone: 901-779-6500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

5055 Stage Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (901) 266-5130

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3502 Park Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (901) 324-1050

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

6620 Winchester Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (901) 363-3733

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am-12:00am; Friday: 12:00am-12:00am

4155 Elvis Presley Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (901) 348-4642

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am-12:00am; Friday: 12:00am-12:00am

2668 Avery Ave Fema - Memphis

Phone: 901-222-7468

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

2747 Bartlett Blvd Hardy House Your Family Healthcare Provider, Pllc (22735)

Phone: 901-633-5826

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

3090 Kirby Whitten Rd Kirby Whitten Pharmacy

Phone: (901) 425-9986

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

6660 Poplar Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:49 PDT

Phone: (901) 757-8780

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

4770 Riverdale Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:18 PDT

Phone: (901) 756-7408

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

1759 Union Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (901) 721-0805

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

1366 Poplar Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (901) 272-7883

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

2632 Frayser Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (901) 353-8284

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

540 S Mendenhall Rd #16 Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (901) 683-8843

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

7942 Winchester Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:48 PDT

Phone: (901) 758-3615

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

3860 Austin Peay Hwy Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (901) 383-4847

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

4264 Summer Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (901) 763-0831

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

2835 Kirby Pkwy Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:49 PDT

Phone: (901) 353-1387

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

1212 E Shelby Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (901) 346-3336

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

3444 Plaza Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (901) 324-1013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

799 Truse Pkwy Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (901) 683-2974

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

4515 Poplar Ave Passport Health

Phone: 901-681-2700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

5959 Park Ave Saint Francis Hospital

Phone: 901-765-1333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: Unknown; Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: Unknown

4637 Poplar Ave Shot Nurse-Memphis Pc

Phone: 901-685-9999

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

7475 Winchester Rd Sams Club

Phone: 901-754-0324

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2150 Covington Pike Sams Club

Phone: 901-386-4004

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

5080 Stage Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-382-9237

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2655 Frayser Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-353-0639

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2471 Jackson Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-454-1615

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4155 S 3rd St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-785-6851

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1130 S Bellevue Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-946-3676

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4154 Elvis Presley Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-398-6233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3381 Poplar Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-458-8559

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3489 Ramill Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-372-8422

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1863 Union Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-272-2006

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am

5121 Quince Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-682-2136

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1489 Airways Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-323-5875

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3445 Elvis Presley Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-346-4699

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

987 Union Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-543-0217

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3670 Riverdale Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-309-2621

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am

8001 Winchester Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-309-1455

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2891 Kirby Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-757-5017

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6770 Macon Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-371-0255

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4625 Summer Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-684-1026

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

4015 Austin Peay Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-373-4575

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3515 Park Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-458-1611

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

6310 Poplar Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-680-1907

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1845 S 3rd St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 901-947-4203

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

7525 Winchester Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 901-757-1442

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

3950 Austin Peay Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 901-377-1211

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

6990 E Shelby Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 901-309-7876

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2856 Hickory Hill Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 901-362-3622

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5255 Elvis Presley Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 901-346-4994

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

6727 Raleigh Lagrange Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 901-498-5340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

4576 Poplar Ave Zupmed

Phone: 901-701-7010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.