Vaccine database: Washington sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(WASHINGTON, DC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Washington have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Washington:

2202 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Central Pharmacy Llc

Phone: (202) 678-6010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

1117 10th St NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 326-1401

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Phone: (202) 584-5700

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Phone: (202) 543-3305

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

845 Bladensburg Rd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 397-2600

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm

1199 Vermont Ave NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 628-0720

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

5227 Georgia Ave NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 723-5811

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1755 Columbia Rd NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 234-8601

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2834 Alabama Ave SE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 582-4800

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm

2350 Washington Pl NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 635-8520

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

128 130 Kennedy St NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 829-3235

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2226 Wisconsin Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 944-8671

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

435 8th St NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 783-4293

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-06:00pm

3031 14th St NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 332-4865

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 07:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 07:00am-10:00pm

Phone: (202) 299-0138

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1000 U St NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 518-2978

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1100 New Jersey Ave SE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 488-2364

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

645 H St NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 544-1878

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

804 Maine Ave SW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 488-1428

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm

1515 New York Ave NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (202) 269-0005

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm

7828 Georgia Ave NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (202) 882-1132

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm

1506 21st St NW Dupont Circle Pharmacy

Phone: (202) 818-8070

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

326 East Capitol St NE Grubb'S Care Pharmacy

Phone: (202) 543-4400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

1800 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Grubb'S Southeast Pharmacy And Mini Mart

Phone: (202) 503-3610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

1400 7th St NW Giant Food

Phone: 202-238-0181

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Thursday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

300 H St NE Giant Food

Phone: 202-548-5101

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Thursday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

1050 Brentwood Rd NE Giant Food

Phone: 202-281-3901

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Thursday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

1345 Park Rd NW Giant Food

Phone: 202-777-1078

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Thursday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

1535 Alabama Ave SE Giant Food

Phone: 202-610-6450

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00am-9:00pm; Thursday: 6:00am-9:00pm; Friday: 8:00am-9:00pm

1631 Kalorama Rd NW Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (202) 299-0874

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1350 Potomac Ave SE Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:06 PDT

Phone: (202) 544-1613

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1201 First St NE Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:06 PDT

Phone: (202) 589-0127

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

401 M St SE Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (202) 554-2076

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1841 Columbia Rd NW Kalorama Care Pharmacy

Phone: (202) 795-9711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3001 P St NW Morgan Care Pharmacy

Phone: (202) 337-4100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

6500 Piney Branch Rd NW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-723-5612

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2845 Alabama Ave SE Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-575-7527

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

490 L St NW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-719-2439

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3830 Georgia Ave NW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-722-4067

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1100 4th St SW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-719-2500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1855 Wisconsin Ave NW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-333-6048

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

415 14th St SE Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-920-5875

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1747 Columbia Rd NW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-667-2080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1601 Maryland Ave NE Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-398-6900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

5545 Connecticut Ave NW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 202-364-0320

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1217 22nd St NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 202-776-9084

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

801 7th St NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 202-789-5345

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Phone: 202-969-8814

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

1306 U St NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 202-328-8761

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1815 Connecticut Ave NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 202-332-1718

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3301 New Mexico Ave NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 202-966-4900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

5929 Georgia Ave NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 202-719-3770

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.