Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0aYNQmnw00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Virginia Beach, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Virginia Beach:

310 S Rosemont Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (757) 486-0480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

6099 Indian River Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (757) 938-9580

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1701 Independence Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:56 PDT

Phone: (757) 460-2607

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1615 General Booth Blvd

Food Lion

Phone: 757-721-3213

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3333 Virginia Beach Blvd

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 631-2415

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2800 Arctic Ave

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 422-2154

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2476 Nimmo Pkwy

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 563-9414

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5060 Ferrell Pkwy

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:35 PDT

Phone: (757) 467-2058

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4540 Princess Anne Rd #117

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 467-4650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2105 Princess Anne Rd #100

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 721-2672

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2110 N Great Neck Rd

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 481-5458

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1069 Independence Blvd

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 217-0246

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4625 Shore Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:13 PDT

Phone: (757) 460-1674

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1800 Republic Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:14 PDT

Phone: (757) 422-4520

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5237 Providence Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 495-9713

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3330 Virginia Beach Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:14 PDT

Phone: (757) 486-4184

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3901 Holland Road

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 995-0401

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1177 S Rosemont Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 757-486-4427

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5795 Princess Anne Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 757-490-0307

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4245 Holland Road

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:48:01 PDT

Phone: 757-474-2289

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3653 Virginia Beach Blvd

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:16 PDT

Phone: 757-463-2011

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1624 Laskin Rd #750

Rite Aid

Phone: 757-425-9474

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1373 N Great Neck Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 757-481-5001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1075 Independence Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 757-464-2565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2293 Upton Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 757-430-4175

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5232 Fairfield Shopping Centre

Rite Aid

Phone: 757-495-0898

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3345 Virginia Beach Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 757-631-9791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

657 Phoenix Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-498-9633

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-416-3480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1149 Nimmo Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-430-1836

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4821 Virginia Beach Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-278-2004

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3201 Holland Road

Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-821-7674

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

546 First Colonial Road

Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-364-7616

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1832 Kempsville Rd #100

Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-278-2566

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

