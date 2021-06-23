Cancel
Columbus, OH

Columbus COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Columbus News Alert
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aYNP0ke00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(COLUMBUS, OH) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Columbus have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbus:

1400 Parsons Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (614) 449-9399

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3355 E Livingston Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (614) 237-3737

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

840 W 3rd Ave

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 614-294-2344

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4485 Refugee Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:28 PDT

Phone: (614) 861-7171

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2000 E Main St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:28 PDT

Phone: (614) 252-1064

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1585 Georgesville Square Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:27 PDT

Phone: (614) 878-1664

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

150 W Sycamore St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:27 PDT

Phone: (614) 340-7980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1350 N High St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:27 PDT

Phone: (614) 294-1696

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1745 Morse Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:03 PDT

Phone: (614) 405-9401

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3600 Soldano Boulevard

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (614) 274-8108

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3637 S High St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (614) 492-1081

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2090 Crown Plaza Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (614) 326-5650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

199 Graceland Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:04 PDT

Phone: (614) 410-1108

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1177 Polaris Pkwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:03 PDT

Phone: (614) 430-2445

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7000 E Broad St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:07 PDT

Phone: (614) 575-3741

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1441 Parsons Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:28 PDT

Phone: (614) 445-5734

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1375 Chambers Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:27 PDT

Phone: (614) 488-4062

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3417 N High St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:04 PDT

Phone: (614) 263-1796

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2161 Eakin Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:27 PDT

Phone: (614) 274-7748

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1661 Hilliard Rome Rd

Meijer

Phone: 614-529-5110

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3950 Morse Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 614-476-4224

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6201 E Broad St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-367-7526

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1040 Polaris Pkwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-781-1037

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3445 S High St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-497-3745

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

3583 E Broad St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-237-9123

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3015 E Livingston Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-236-8622

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2770 W Broad St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-276-9745

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1280 Demorest Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-279-1962

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3093 Cleveland Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-263-7551

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4890 N High St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-261-9013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2150 E Dublin Granville Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-523-1165

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

5195 N Hamilton Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-476-0988

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1162 Harrisburg Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-351-0266

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4530 Kenny Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 614-326-0689

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3900 Morse Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-476-2070

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive

Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-876-7850

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3579 S High St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-409-0683

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2700 Bethel Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-326-0083

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1221 Georgesville Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 614-275-9811

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Columbus, OH
ABOUT

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

