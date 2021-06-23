COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Wednesday

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(DETROIT, MI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Detroit have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Detroit:

19900 Van Dyke Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 368-3800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

15455 Gratiot Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 372-7076

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

18600 Livernois CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (313) 345-6020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

16800 Schaefer Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (313) 864-9660

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

3200 E Jefferson Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 396-5481

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

13580 Grand River Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 653-3427

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

10011 W McNichols Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 340-2893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm

22001 W 8 Mile Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 255-3337

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

10652 Gratiot Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 571-0441

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

15521 W Seven Mile Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 272-3296

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

10 Peterboro St Detroit Central City Community Mental Health

Phone: (313) 831-3160

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

1728 Sheridan St God'S Path Community Services

Phone: (313) 473-9573

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm; Friday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

7633 E Jefferson Ave #340 Health Centers Detroit Medical Group - East Jefferson

Phone: 313-822-9801 ext 24

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

University Health Center, 4201 St Antoine #7A Health Centers Detroit Medical Group - Uhc

Phone: 313-822-9801 ext 24

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1301 Eight Mile Rd Meijer

Phone: 313-369-5210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

21431 Grand River Ave Meijer

Phone: 313-778-7610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

7843 Vernor Hwy Rite Aid

Phone: 313-554-4491

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

17170 Harper Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 313-881-3653

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3456 E Jefferson Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 313-259-6520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

13939 Livernois Rite Aid

Phone: 313-934-0150

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

18430 Fenkell Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 313-837-2340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1900 E 8 Mile Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 313-892-4600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

4612 Woodward Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 313-832-3247

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

19150 Wyoming Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 313-341-9700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

14820 Mack Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 313-331-1038

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.