Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Wednesday

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aYNMQC000

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(DETROIT, MI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Detroit have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Detroit:

19900 Van Dyke Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 368-3800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

15455 Gratiot Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 372-7076

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

18600 Livernois

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (313) 345-6020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

16800 Schaefer Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (313) 864-9660

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3200 E Jefferson Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 396-5481

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

13580 Grand River Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 653-3427

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

10011 W McNichols Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 340-2893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

22001 W 8 Mile Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 255-3337

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

10652 Gratiot Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 571-0441

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

15521 W Seven Mile Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 272-3296

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

10 Peterboro St

Detroit Central City Community Mental Health

Phone: (313) 831-3160

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1728 Sheridan St

God'S Path Community Services

Phone: (313) 473-9573

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm; Friday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7633 E Jefferson Ave #340

Health Centers Detroit Medical Group - East Jefferson

Phone: 313-822-9801 ext 24

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

University Health Center, 4201 St Antoine #7A

Health Centers Detroit Medical Group - Uhc

Phone: 313-822-9801 ext 24

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1301 Eight Mile Rd

Meijer

Phone: 313-369-5210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

21431 Grand River Ave

Meijer

Phone: 313-778-7610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7843 Vernor Hwy

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-554-4491

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

17170 Harper Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-881-3653

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3456 E Jefferson Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-259-6520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

13939 Livernois

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-934-0150

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

18430 Fenkell Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-837-2340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1900 E 8 Mile Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-892-4600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4612 Woodward Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-832-3247

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

19150 Wyoming Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-341-9700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

14820 Mack Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-331-1038

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
771
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech#Moderna Walk Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Infections rise 10% in U.S. as Delta variant spreads; study shows vaccines reduce severity of a ‘breakthrough’ infection: Coronavirus update for July 2, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Federal health officials said coronavirus infections have risen 10% as the Delta variant has spread across the U.S., while a study found COVID-19 vaccines reduce the severity of a “breakthrough” infection. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Know This Before Taking Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen first became available over the counter in 1984, and it's developed a reputation as aspirin's gentler, safer younger sibling. That said, like most medications, ibuprofen can have side effects. "Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that is used for both pain control and fever control," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although if taken appropriately ibuprofen is safe, chronic use can cause some long-standing health issues." Read on to see what taking ibuprofen every day can do to your body, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Physician's Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Exercising with a mask does not seem to limit actual exercise capacity, according to a research letter published online June 30 in JAMA Network Open. J&J Vaccine Guards Against Delta Variant, Company Says. FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Johnson & Johnson...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Pediatric Obstructive Sleep Apnea Linked to Elevated BP in Teens

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with elevated blood pressure (eBP) in adolescence, according to a study published online June 23 in JAMA Cardiology. Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, Ph.D., from Penn State University in Hershey, and colleagues examined the correlation of pediatric OSA with...
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Drug May Curb ‘Sluggish’ Thinking in Some Adults With ADHD

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Lisdexamfetamine reduces symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo (SCT) in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study published online June 29 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. In a randomized crossover trial, Lenard A. Adler, M.D., from NYU Langone Health in New...
WorkoutsUS News and World Report

Masks at the Gym: Uncomfortable But Not Unsafe, Study Finds

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Wearing a mask while you exercise may be uncomfortable, but a new study should reassure gym-goers that it poses no actual health risks. "What we found was, that it is safe to run at peak exercise in both an N95 mask and a...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court slaps down the CDC’s power grab

The Supreme Court this week rightly put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on notice that the agency doesn’t have the vast powers it claims. Yes, the high court’s 5-4 decision allowed the CDC’s eviction ban to live on for its last month — but only because Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the pragmatic stance that ending it early would be too disruptive.
Medical Sciencedoctorslounge.com

mRNA Vaccines Effectively Prevent SARS-CoV-2 in Adults in Real-World Setting

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Authorized mRNA vaccines are effective for preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, and attenuate viral load, risk of febrile symptoms, and duration of illness in cases of breakthrough infection, according to a study published online June 30 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Fauci: CDC Masking Guidance Unchanged in Face of Delta Coronavirus Variant

Mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "remains unchanged" as the delta variant is poised to become the main coronavirus strain circulating in the U.S., leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday. The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Most Americans Don’t Follow Diets That Could Prevent Cancer

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The eating habits of most American adults aren't in line with dietary guidelines that can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. Researchers examined data from nearly 31,000 U.S. adult participants in the annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

Physician Knowledge Linked to Less Opioid Prescribing in 2015 to 2017

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- During 2015 to 2017, physician knowledge was associated with less frequent prescribing of opioids for back pain, according to a study published online July 1 in JAMA Network Open. Bradley M. Gray, Ph.D., from the American Board of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, and...
LotteryAustin American-Statesman

J&J vaccine may protect against delta variant; Michigan to announce vaccine lottery: Latest COVID-19 updates

A top U.S. official suggested that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine likely are protected against the delta variant. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNBC that data shows the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot – a "cousin" of the J&J – is highly effective against the variant first identified in India and currently surging across the nation.