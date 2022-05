Nintendo Switch Online's NES and SNES apps have been updated tonight with a trio of retro games. The Super Nintendo app now has Rival Turf! and Congo's Caper. Meanwhile, the NES app has been updated with Pinball. These aren't nearly as high-profile as many of the other titles available on the service, and a lot of gamers might not have even heard of these games! However, it's nice to see Nintendo is continuing to provide new games for these apps, even as they support the N64 and Sega Genesis apps available through the Expansion Pack.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO