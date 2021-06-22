Meten EdtechX (METX) Reports 247.8% Increase in Gross Billing and a 163.9% Increase in Students Enrollment of its Junior ELT Business in May
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) ("Meten EdtechX" or the "Company"), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that the gross billing and student enrollment of its junior ELT business in May 2021 increased by 247.8% and 163.9% respectively compared to the same period of last year and increased by 92.4% and 65.2% respectively compared to May 2019.