Education

Meten EdtechX (METX) Reports 247.8% Increase in Gross Billing and a 163.9% Increase in Students Enrollment of its Junior ELT Business in May

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) ("Meten EdtechX" or the "Company"), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that the gross billing and student enrollment of its junior ELT business in May 2021 increased by 247.8% and 163.9% respectively compared to the same period of last year and increased by 92.4% and 65.2% respectively compared to May 2019.

www.streetinsider.com
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
China
Economytelecoms.com

Educational content partnerships are the smart way to resolve the dumb pipe

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Douglas Lloyd of Azoomee details the opportunities available to operators in the education sector. With nearly a year of intermittent lockdowns causing incalculable disruption to education, home learning has never been...
EducationPosted by
The Week

Looking beyond the college degree

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Looking beyond the college degree The labor shortage is prompting more hiring managers to drop college degree requirements for certain jobs, said Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez at Fortune. The jobs site Glassdoor "found that companies such as Google, EY, and Penguin Random House" are no longer requiring degrees for roles such as "network specialists, financial services managers, and software engineers." Other companies, like IBM, Microsoft, and Apple "have focused on measuring skills through projects or tests." Policy experts say the tight labor market has forced companies to re-evaluate their hiring standards. "Degrees will continue to persist as a measure of skills and competency." But especially in the tech fields, more applicants are coming through alternative routes, such as coding boot camps.
Pocatello, IDisu.edu

Dual Enrollment Students Excel in Business Competitions

Three Idaho State University dual enrollment students dominated in a computerized business simulation in their Introduction to Business class, MGT 1101, this spring. Carter Christianson and Tania Ortiz, Blackfoot High School, and John Nathan Speck, Century High School, spent the semester working together on a business simulation for their company “Erie.”
Economynews4sanantonio.com

Americans starting businesses at record rate

A new report finds Americans are starting their own businesses at a record rate this year. The US Census Bureau reports two and half million new business applications were filed for this year alone. That's already more than half of the businesses formed in all of 2020. And last year's...
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

Viralgen increases its manufacturing capacity

Viralgen increases its manufacturing capacity with the opening of a new facility for commercial production. San Sebastian / Donostia. 30/06/21. Viralgen, the first company in Spain to specialize in the production of AAV gene therapy, celebrates the opening of a significant expansion of their manufacturing capability in the Basque Country today. The inauguration was attended by the President of the Basque Government, Iñigo Urkullu, and the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Increases By 128.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ComputersStamford Advocate

PowerSchool Wins 2021 CODiE Awards for Providing Educators with the Integrated Solutions They Need to Deliver Personalized Instruction

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has received recognition as Best Learning Management System and Best Data Management Solution for its Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning and Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit as part of the Software & Information Industry’s (SIIA) 2021 CODiE Awards. PowerSchool and Schoology Learning were also named as finalists in the Response to COVID-19, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12 categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products around the world.
EconomyMiddletown Press

NCPDP Announces Highlights from its 2021 Virtual Annual Conference, Reimagine, Reinvent, Reinvest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. NCPDP announced today highlights from its 2021 Virtual Annual Technology & Business Conference, themed Reimagine, Reinvent, Reinvest. The event, which spanned three half days of programming, included riveting keynote speakers, Vinh Giang, Doug Lindsay and Doug Long; 13 educational sessions with CPE for pharmacists and pharmacy technologists; updates on NCPDP’s Three Year Strategic Plan in the State of the Association; Passing of the Gavel; and its Awards & Recognition event.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

New report details benefits of increasing WIC enrollment, but longtime providers fear PA is trying to dismantle the program

Even though the Affordable Care Act survived another challenge at the Supreme Court earlier this year, America’s social safety net remains under constant threat. Medicaid, SNAP, and cash assistance programs are perennial targets of various state legislature’s chopping blocks. At the same time, enrollments in WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Children, and Infants, continue to decline. And the lack of support for it could affect pregnancies, birth outcomes, and child development for low-income families in the Philadelphia region and beyond.
Educationraleighnews.net

Royal Global University embraces virtual learning

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV Media): Covid-19 pandemic has affected educational institutions all across the globe and to sustain academic continuity, online learning turned out to be a critical lifeline for institutions. The forward-driven team of Royal Global University (RGU) explored the best ways to transition towards a comprehensive...
Economythepaypers.com

Akurateco to integrate with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services

Akurateco, a Netherlands-based white-label payment software provider, has integrated with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS). The company has recently announced that as of May 2021 they’re officially integrated with MPGS, one of the major gateway software providers for banks and merchants. This integration enables payment providers from those regions to start accepting payments va a setting inside Akurateco’s admin panel. MPGS is a payment technology solution provider with a focus on transaction processing prevention.
Technologyaithority.com

SimpleCom Achieves Cradlepoint 5G For Enterprise Branch Specialization

SimpleCom to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. SimpleCom announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.
Educationuga.edu

MLA Program recognized STEM Discipline by Board of Regents

The UGA College of Environment + Design is excited to announce an important milestone for the Master of Landscape Architecture program: The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has recognized the program as an official STEM discipline, the culmination of a coordinated effort on the part of CED faculty and administration to achieve this designation.
Internetlaschoolreport.com

Analysis: Digital learning is here to stay. Now, give non-traditional online schools the funding to meet their students’ needs

If we have learned one thing from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that a one-size-fits-all approach to education doesn’t cut it. While many students struggled with the transition from in-person learning to emergency remote instruction, others have thrived using some of the new and innovative models implemented during the pandemic. As education continues to evolve and more families opt for alternative learning options, policymakers must ensure standards for funding, measuring and reporting of online schools, just as there are for traditional brick-and-mortar schools.
Eugene, ORlanecc.edu

LCC launches coding bootcamps to provide accessible tech education

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Within the last year, the spike in demand for skilled software developers has increased the number of open positions to 1.4 million. In Oregon alone, there are nearly 1,500 open software development roles in need of skilled tech workers. Lane Community College has partnered with Promineo...
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
EducationeSchool Online

3 ways assessment data advances student equity

As educators, we all know the importance of data in decision-making. We understand how limited, skewed, or biased data–or no data at all–can result in faulty decision-making and regressive actions, be it in our teaching and learning, curricular design, assessments, or administrative responsibilities. We know that robust data and effective...