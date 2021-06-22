Meten EdtechX (METX) Reports 247.8% Increase in Gross Billing and a 163.9% Increase in Students Enrollment of its Junior ELT Business in May

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Looking beyond the college degree The labor shortage is prompting more hiring managers to drop college degree requirements for certain jobs, said Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez at Fortune. The jobs site Glassdoor "found that companies such as Google, EY, and Penguin Random House" are no longer requiring degrees for roles such as "network specialists, financial services managers, and software engineers." Other companies, like IBM, Microsoft, and Apple "have focused on measuring skills through projects or tests." Policy experts say the tight labor market has forced companies to re-evaluate their hiring standards. "Degrees will continue to persist as a measure of skills and competency." But especially in the tech fields, more applicants are coming through alternative routes, such as coding boot camps.