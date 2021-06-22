MoneyGram (MGI) Announces Completion of ATM Equity Offering Program and Provides Update on Refinancing Plans
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") is announcing the completion of its previously announced "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program") which provided for the offer and sale, from time to time, of shares of its common stock (the "Shares") having an aggregate sales price of up to $100 million.