MoneyGram (MGI) Announces Completion of ATM Equity Offering Program and Provides Update on Refinancing Plans

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") is announcing the completion of its previously announced "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program") which provided for the offer and sale, from time to time, of shares of its common stock (the "Shares") having an aggregate sales price of up to $100 million.

www.streetinsider.com
#Mgi#Moneygram#Refinancing#Atm#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Moneygram International#The Company#Company#Bank Of America
Business
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
BusinessStreetInsider.com

electroCore (ECOR) Announces Proposed Public Offering; Size not Disclosed

electroCore, Inc. (the "Company"), NASDAQ: ECOR) today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cadiz (CDZI) Announces Proposed Offering of 2M ADS

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of 2,000,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the Company's Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per depositary share, to raise anticipated gross proceeds of $50.0 million before deducting transaction expenses, subject to market and certain other conditions. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional depositary shares in connection with the offering.
StocksStreetInsider.com

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Announces 27M Share Offering

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) announces a proposed offering of 27,040,088 shares by Selling Stockholders.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Oblong (OBLG) Announces $12.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with pre-existing and new institutional investors for the purchase of 4,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price per share of $3.10 and Series A warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $4.00 per share in a registered direct offering. The Series A warrants are exercisable until January 4, 2022. Oblong has also agreed to issue to the investors in a concurrent private placement Series B warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of common stock that are exercisable six months and one day following issuance, are exercisable for three years from the initial exercise date, and have an exercise price of $4.40 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about June 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fredonia Mining Inc. (Formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Fredonia Mining Inc. (TSXV: RRCC.P) (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced arm's length qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Fredonia Management Limited ("Fredonia Management") by way of a three-cornered plan of merger (the "Merger") under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with an effective closing date of June 24, 2021. Pursuant to the plan of Merger, Fredonia Mining Corp., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, merged with Fredonia Management, as consideration for which the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares of the merged company in exchange for the issuance of common shares of the Company. For more information on the Qualifying Transaction, refer to the filing statement of the Company dated June 22, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Announces 18.2M Share Offering

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) files a proposed offering of 18,177,703 consisting of which 12,241,078 to be offered by selling stockholders.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STMicroelectronics Announces Completion of itsÂ 2018 Share Buy-back Program

STMicroelectronics Announces Completion of itsÂ 2018 Share Buy-back Program. AMSTERDAM "" June 23, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces the completion of the share buy-back program of $750 million. The Buy Back was launched on November 5, 2018 (the "Buy-Back ") and its duration was approximately 2.6 years. The Buy-Back was carried out in accordance with the authorization of the Supervisory Board and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion Of Subscription Offering

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that Cullman Bancorp, Inc., a newly formed Maryland corporation that is the proposed successor holding company of the Bank ("New Cullman"), has completed the subscription offering being conducted in connection with the Company's previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Reliv Int'l (RELV) Announces Update to its Reverse Stock Split Transaction and Plan to Delist from NASDAQ and Deregister its Common Stock

Reliv International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELV), a developer and marketer of nutritional supplements that promote optimal health, today announced an update to its plan to suspend its obligations to file periodic and current reports and other information with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and to delist its common stock from trading on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange as previously announced in a press release on October 19, 2020.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that on June 16, 2021, it completed the successful refinancing of its existing term loan and revolving credit facility with a new five-year revolving credit facility of $400.0 million, which includes a letter of credit sub-facility of up to $25.0 million and a swingline loan sub-facility of $25.0 million.
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

SentinelOne completes NYSE IPO at $9b valuation

Israeli cybersecurity company SentinelOne has completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), raising $1.2 billion at a company valuation of $8.9 billion. The company sold 35 million Class A shares at $35 per share, having announced on Monday that it would sell 32 million shares priced between $31 and $32 per share. If the underwriters exercise their options to buy 5,250,000 class-A shares at the IPO price within 30 days then SentinelOne’s valuation could climb to $11.5 billion. The company will begin trading on Wall street today with the S ticker.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Big banks hike dividends after passing Fed's stress test

Several major American banks announced dividend boosts on Monday, days after the Federal Reserve declared all big lenders passed their stress tests and said the heightened restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 would be lifted. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and several other large U.S. lending institutions now plan...
Vancouver, WAStreetInsider.com

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") headquartered in Vancouver, WA, the holding company parent of Riverview Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's outstanding shares, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on June 21, 2021 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or the next six months, depending upon market conditions.
MarketsEntrepreneur

3 Banks Set To Soar In Q3

The news last week that all 23 major banks passed the Fed’s stress tests sent bids immediately flowing into their shares. They all either met or exceeded the minimum capital requirements and as such, the way is cleared for them to reinstate their dividends and share buyback program. Understandably, investors are excited about this.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Avalon GloboCare (AVCO) CEO Provides Letter to Update Shareholders About Acquisition of SenlangBio

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) ("Avalon" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage global developer of innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today provided the following letter to shareholders from its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jin, M.D., Ph.D.:
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Provides Recapitalization Update

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today provided a recapitalization update following the completion of its recent offerings of $345 million of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026 and $175 million of shares of the Company's common stock. As previously disclosed, the Company used the net proceeds from the offerings to fund approximately $457.4 million payable in connection with the repurchase of 150,000 shares of its previously outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock and the conversion of the remaining 50,000 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock into approximately 2.4 million shares of the Company's common stock, which simplified the Company's capital structure.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

IEH Corporation Provides Update on Completion of Financial Statements and SEC Filings

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC). IEH Corporation announced today that it does not expect to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31 2021 on a timely basis, as previously anticipated. The report is due under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended on June 29, 2021. Further, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2020, September 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020 have not yet been completed.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “