CAI International (CAI) to Be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC for $56/Share, 47% Premium

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.. Under the terms of the merger agreement with MHC, MHC will acquire all of CAI's outstanding and fully diluted common stock in an all-cash transaction for $56.00 per share, which represents a total equity value of approximately $1.1 billion, consisting of $104 million (par value) of preferred stock and $986 million of common stock equity value, assuming a fully-diluted share count of 17.6 million based on the treasury stock method, and an enterprise value of $2.9 billion, based on balance sheet information included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as of March 31, 2021.