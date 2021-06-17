Cancel
Ukraine anti-corruption body files suit against UIA CEO

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article11.06.2021 - 23:29 UTC. Ukraine International Airlines (PS, Kyiv Boryspil) has said it will not resume flights between Kyiv Boryspil and Warsaw Chopin on June 18, 2021, as originally planned, due to the current crisis concerning overflights over Belarus and the resulting shifts in demand. The carrier said the closure...

EconomyUS News and World Report

Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Tycoon Firtash - Decree

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday signed a decree imposing sanctions on tycoon Dmytro Firtash, the presidential office said. The decree said sanctions included an asset freeze, ban on capital withdrawal, revocation of licences, restriction of resource transit and other restrictions. Ukraine's security and defence council last week...
IndustryWDEZ 101.9 FM

Lithuania says EU sanctions hit some Belarus potash via its port

VILNIUS (Reuters) – European Union sanctions imposed on Belarus potash have put limits on about 20% of exports of the product transported via Lithuania, its main export route, the head of Lithuanian Railways said on Friday. About 11 million tonnes of Belarus potash crossed the Lithuanian border last year, with...
Europeteletrader.com

Michel confirms Russia sanctions extended by 6 months

The European Union has decided to extend economic sanctions on Russia by six months, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday, confirming earlier reports. "EU will pursue a united & strategic approach to Russia based on 5 guiding principles. We have rolled over our economic sanctions against Russia: Moscow must do its part to ensure full implementation of Minsk Agreements. We will explore formats & conditionalities of dialogue," Michel shared.
Stockssgtreport.com

Corruption

JP Morgan Insider Rats Dumping Shares As Bank Ups Buyback. After it was announced that the Fed gave the big banks a pass on their “stress” test, the TBTFs announced huge dividend and share buyback plans:. If the banks had properly marked to market their Level 3 assets and some...
Industrych-aviation.com

Aer Lingus needs millions in extra liquidity says new boss

Aer Lingus (EI, Dublin Int'l) needs several hundred million euros in additional liquidity due to continuous disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and does not expect the easing of Irish travel curbs next month to provide significant relief, says new chief executive officer, Lynne Embleton. Reuters reports Embleton, the former...
Economycouncil.science

Anti-corruption and anti-money laundering procedure

The International Science Council (ISC) is committed to ensuring that the organization as a whole prevents, detects and eliminates corrupt practices, and cooperates to reduce opportunities for money laundering, bribery and corruption. ISC requires all staff and partners at all times to act honestly and with integrity and to safeguard...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China Brings Suit Against Australia Over Anti-dumping Measures

(Yicai Global) June 24 -- China today filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization against Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures for Chinese exports of train wheels, wind turbines and stainless steel sinks, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on its official website. According to a CCTV report, commerce ministry spokesman...
Europeworldcapitaltimes.com

Portugal “still to prove itself” in the fight against corruption.

Earlier this year, the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union organised a High-Level Conference on the “Rule of Law in Europe”. The conference took stock of the efforts undertaken across the European Union to promote and uphold the rule of law, and discussed how the EU can further promote a Rule of Law culture For many there is a rich irony that Portugal should be promoting issues such as the rule of law, writes Colin Stevens.
Congress & Courtsinsurancebusinessmag.com

US DOJ files antitrust suit to stop merger – Aon, WTW respond

“We disagree with the US Department of Justice’s action, which reflects a lack of understanding of our business, the clients we serve, and the marketplaces in which we operate.”. Those were the words of global insurance broking giants Aon Plc and Willis Towers Watson (WTW) in a joint statement following...
Nigeriasoas.ac.uk

Feasible Anti-Corruption and the Work of SOAS-ACE

Different forms of corruption have weakened policy implementation, fiscal sustainability and political stability in developing countries as well as draining resources out of developmental activities. Despite massive investments in anti-corruption, the results have generally been very poor. Detection has usually not resulted in accountability; prosecutions have often not resulted in punishments; changes in incentives have usually not resulted in changes in behaviour; and anti-corruption commissions have too often themselves engaged in corruption. SOAS-ACE, the Anti-Corruption Evidence Research Partnership Consortium, addresses these challenges and suggests feasible strategies that can achieve a developmental impact. Standard anti-corruption strategies are misconceived because they assume developing countries are already close to a rule of law and only a few people are violating rules. This is not the case. When corruption and informality are too widespread, standard approaches will not work. Instead, we theorize the relationship between power and violations differently, drawing on experiences of more advanced countries where corruption was gradually reduced by the self-interested actions of participants in particular activities and sectors. We use this framework to seek out evidence-based opportunities to support anti-corruption efforts that are also developmental. Many such initiatives are already emerging in developing countries and can be supported and further developed with a better understanding of feasible anti-corruption. The research is funded by the FCDO and works in several countries in the global south, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Bangladesh and seeks to achieve a radical change in the theory and practice of feasible and developmental anti-corruption.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Ukraine must clean up corruption to be admitted to NATO

President Biden on Monday said Ukraine must root out corruption before it can become a full member of the NATO alliance, something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for. "It depends on whether they meet the criteria. The fact is, they still have to clean up corruption. The fact is,...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and Iran Have ‘Supercavitating Torpedoes’. The U.S. Navy? Nope.

Both Iran and Russia claim to have supercavitating torpedoes—but what are they?. Supercavitating torpedos are rocket-propelled and ride inside an air bubble through the waves. The bubble they fly though is produced by internally-stored gas that is ejected out the front of the torpedo, creating a bubble “pocket” that envelops the torpedo almost completely.
Traveltheedgemarkets.com

Belgium to lift travel ban for travellers from Taiwan

TAIPEI (June 25): Belgium will allow travellers from Taiwan to visit the country without needing to take a Covid-19 test or quarantine starting July 5, making it the third European Union (EU) member state to lift the travel ban on Taiwan over the past week, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

EU to Designate CNMV, Bank of Spain, and ECB to Supervise Cryptos

The European Union has announced that it will designate the European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of Spain, and the National Stock Market Commission (CNMV) to supervise crypto-related activities in the country. According to Cinco Dias, a draft revised of the MiCA, the EU’s proposed regulation of the crypto markets, granted legal powers to the three bodies to oversight cryptocurrencies.
Politicseureporter.co

European Council reaches tipping point on the rule of law?

The European Council (24 - 25 June) was dominated by two subjects: Russia and the Franco-German proposal for an EU-Russia summit - which was abandoned - and the rule of law. While the debate on the rule of law in Europe has been simmering for some time, the recent anti-LGBTIQ proposals of the Hungarian government seemed to present a tipping point. Even provoking, at least one leader, the Netherlands Prime Minister Marc Rutte to question whether Orban’s Hungary belonged in the EU.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

Mark Hertling, the commander of US forces in Europe and who oversaw the 2007-2008 "surge" in Iraq, challenged Congress Matt Gaetz after he derided a top US general for suggesting that teaching the history of racial injustice in the country was important for the military. On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin – the nation’s first Black man to hold the position – were questioned in a congressional hearing by Mr Gaetz about the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US military. "Critical race theory", a broad term that...
World94.3 Jack FM

Delta variant ‘spreading rapidly’ from Lisbon to rest of Portugal

LISBON (Reuters) – Over 70% of coronavirus cases in the Lisbon area are from the more contagious Delta variant, which is quickly spreading to other parts of the country, a report said late on Friday, as authorities scramble to stop a worrying rise in infections. The national health institute, Ricardo...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.