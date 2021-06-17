Ukraine anti-corruption body files suit against UIA CEO

Different forms of corruption have weakened policy implementation, fiscal sustainability and political stability in developing countries as well as draining resources out of developmental activities. Despite massive investments in anti-corruption, the results have generally been very poor. Detection has usually not resulted in accountability; prosecutions have often not resulted in punishments; changes in incentives have usually not resulted in changes in behaviour; and anti-corruption commissions have too often themselves engaged in corruption. SOAS-ACE, the Anti-Corruption Evidence Research Partnership Consortium, addresses these challenges and suggests feasible strategies that can achieve a developmental impact. Standard anti-corruption strategies are misconceived because they assume developing countries are already close to a rule of law and only a few people are violating rules. This is not the case. When corruption and informality are too widespread, standard approaches will not work. Instead, we theorize the relationship between power and violations differently, drawing on experiences of more advanced countries where corruption was gradually reduced by the self-interested actions of participants in particular activities and sectors. We use this framework to seek out evidence-based opportunities to support anti-corruption efforts that are also developmental. Many such initiatives are already emerging in developing countries and can be supported and further developed with a better understanding of feasible anti-corruption. The research is funded by the FCDO and works in several countries in the global south, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Bangladesh and seeks to achieve a radical change in the theory and practice of feasible and developmental anti-corruption.