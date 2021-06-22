Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Best States for Small-Business Owners

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 15 days ago

Some regions, like California's Bay Area , are synonymous with startups. (Think Google, Apple, Uber and even Gap and Levi Strauss & Co.). But, that doesn't mean you must move to the ultra-pricey Bay Area, or even California, if you want your new business to be a success.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

There are plenty of states across the U.S. where entrepreneurs are thriving. To pinpoint those places, GOBankingRates used data from the Kaufman State Report on Early-Stage Entrepreneurship to determine which states provide the most promising environment for entrepreneurs.

The report measures five benchmarks among new businesses: the rate of new employer business actualization, which is the percentage of all new businesses that make a first payroll within eight quarters of business application; rate of new entrepreneurs; the opportunity share of new business — the percentage of businesses founded out of opportunity instead of need; the number of jobs created in the first year; and the percentage of new businesses surviving one year. These factors usually indicate a strong environment for small businesses.

If you have the entrepreneurial bug but aren't sure how to proceed, an essential step is to determine how business-friendly your state is.

Take a look at the 15 best states to start a small business.

Last updated: June 18, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLzbN_0aYDhuER00

New York

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 10.28%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.39%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 83.88%
  • Startup early job creation: 5.30
  • Startup early survival rate: 77.03%

With more than 8.8 million people, New York City is the most populous in the nation and has no shortage of budding entrepreneurs.In addition to state and federal regulations, the city has its own rules and guidelines. For prospective business owners in both New York City and the rest of the state, Empire State Development is full of programs and information to assist small businesses.

Check Out: 15 Tips for Starting a Business From People Who’ve Been There

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hbxn_0aYDhuER00

South Dakota

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 14.74%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.29%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 82.97%
  • Startup early job creation: 4.23
  • Startup early survival rate: 77.28%

South Dakota ranks second in the study in terms of the percentage of businesses that have a payroll within two years of applying to start a business at nearly 15%.

Really? 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQyN6_0aYDhuER00

New Jersey

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 8.25%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.36%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 79.84%
  • Startup early job creation: 6.69
  • Startup early survival rate: 79.58%

The Garden State is rosy when it comes to job creation, leading the study in the number of new jobs per startup in the first year of business at 6.69.

Moving? 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaoED_0aYDhuER00

Texas

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 10.08%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.38%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 79.63%
  • Startup early job creation: 5.60
  • Startup early survival rate: 79.63%

According to the Texas Economic Development department, the state leads the nation in job creation over the past 10 years. The state is friendly to both businesses and employees, with no corporate income tax and no personal income tax.

Great Values: Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aD16_0aYDhuER00

Alaska

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 12.38%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.48%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 78.44%
  • Startup early job creation: 3.74
  • Startup early survival rate: 79.09%

Alaska has a healthy percentage of people who start a business at just under one-half of a percent, and 79% of them are still in business after one year.

Read: A Zero-Waste Store Grows in Brooklyn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNYNQ_0aYDhuER00

Florida

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 7.64%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.53%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 85.72%
  • Startup early job creation: 6.17
  • Startup early survival rate: 75.78%

Florida leads the study in the percentage of the population to start a business at just over one-half of a percent.

Check Out: New Jersey Fitness Studio Provides a Haven for Women To Get Fit and Have Fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYaBR_0aYDhuER00

New Mexico

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 9.78%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.51%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 80.75%
  • Startup early job creation: 4.17
  • Startup early survival rate: 80.09%

The New Mexico Economic Development Department website is the place to look for information about starting a business in the state.

Keep Reading: 25 Small Businesses Every Neighborhood Needs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUeEd_0aYDhuER00

Oregon

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 13.47%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.29%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 85.72%
  • Startup early job creation: 4.85
  • Startup early survival rate: 77.57%

Inc. magazine declared Oregon’s largest city, Portland, one of the best places for entrepreneurs because of its “vibrant startup scene,” owed, in part, to contributions from higher education, angel investors and the abundance of coffee shops where business coaching and shop talk can take place.

More: A Soul Food Cafe in Atlanta Serves Up a Sense of Community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yj6DD_0aYDhuER00

Nebraska

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 13.63%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.27%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 82.38%
  • Startup early job creation: 4.96
  • Startup early survival rate: 79.60%

Nebraska’s Center for Rural Affairs works to make rural areas stronger through the creation of small businesses. It offers business training and technical assistance, networking opportunities and microloans.

Check Out: A Musical Couple Teaches Kids of All Ages How To Rock Out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1ave_0aYDhuER00

Oklahoma

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 9.84%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.44%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 83.90%
  • Startup early job creation: 5.63
  • Startup early survival rate: 78.93%

Oklahoma does not require a general business license, unlike many states. However, the state does have license or permit mandates for many types of businesses, and local jurisdictions could have their own permit requirements, too.

See: Louisiana Woman Turns Her Passion for Creating Gift Baskets Into a Small Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfnHk_0aYDhuER00

Montana

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 12.38%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.35%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 78.15%
  • Startup early job creation: 5.57
  • Startup early survival rate: 80.96%

Montana is second in the study in the early survival rate for a new business, with nearly 81% reaching their one-year anniversary. The state’s Small Business Development Center has a full packet of information to assist aspiring business owners .

More Stories: Arizona Couple Turns a Family Ranch Into a Lavender-Filled Oasis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2MQi_0aYDhuER00

North Dakota

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 13.28%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.32%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 95.12%
  • Startup early job creation: 4.53
  • Startup early survival rate: 78.69%

They’re an entrepreneurial bunch in North Dakota. The state leads the study in the number of people who started a business – 95.12% of them – out of desire and a vision instead of need.

See: 94 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFp6j_0aYDhuER00

Maine

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 16.43%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.40%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 85.56%
  • Startup early job creation: 4.58
  • Startup early survival rate: 78.82%

Maine tops the study when it comes to the percentage of businesses that have a payroll within eight quarters of applying for a business. MaineBusinessWorks provides entrepreneurs with information and education about business development, including how to access financing.

Read: This Midwest Mom Credits Her Daughter for Inspiring Her Bath & Body Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPwhq_0aYDhuER00

California

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 13.08%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.43%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 79.69%
  • Startup early job creation: 6.43
  • Startup early survival rate: 81.83%

From the Bay Area to San Diego, California is known as a hub for tech startups, but it’s a place where a variety of businesses thrive. The state leads the study with nearly 82% of new businesses surviving for one year.

In California: Sister-Owned Visual Studio Captures the Art of Authentic Storytelling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvPhs_0aYDhuER00

Idaho

  • Rate of new employer business actualization: 14.03%
  • Rate of new entrepreneurs: 0.38%
  • Opportunity share of new entrepreneurs: 88%
  • Startup early job creation: 6.43
  • Startup early survival rate: 80.38%

The Idaho Small Business Development Center provides no-cost consulting and low-cost training to entrepreneurs throughout the state. It also maintains the state’s website , which is full of guidance for would-be business owners.

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine the best states for owners of small businesses, GOBankingRates used data from the March 2021 Kaufman State Report on Early-Stage Entrepreneurship. The report measures five benchmarks among new businesses: the rate of new employer business actualization, which is the percentage of all new businesses that make a first payroll within eight quarters of business application; rate of new entrepreneurs; the opportunity share of new business — the percentage of businesses founded out of opportunity instead of need; the number of jobs created in the first year; and the percentage of new businesses surviving one year.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Best States for Small-Business Owners

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Personal Income Tax#Google#Gap#Levi Strauss#The Kaufman State Report#Empire State Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Uber
News Break
Jobs
Related
Small Businessbuffalonynews.net

General Liability Insure Announces its Commercial Insurance for Small Business Owners

The mission of General Liability Insure is to make it as simple as possible for its clients to obtain the commercial general liability and business insurance they require. The company specializes in providing quick general liability insurance quotes and offering numerous options for insuring an owner's small business. The general liability insurance quote process is speedy, which simplifies the steps to obtaining coverage.
Small Businessarcamax.com

Cities where small businesses have been impacted most by COVID-19

Cities where small businesses have been impacted most by COVID-19 COVID-19 left little unscathed in its ruthless path, but took an especially harsh toll on urban America. As many workers and students stayed home, the small urban businesses that catered to their everyday needs were left empty-handed. Looking ahead, research from Upwork in 2020 shows that anywhere from 20–25% of U.S. workers will not be returning to their offices, but will be employed remotely over the next five years.
Small Businesstexasborderbusiness.com

Instagram Lessons for Business owners

The RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Small Business and Economic Development vice chair Sarah Hammond will host the July Small Business Webinars on Wednesday, July 21st with speaker Giselle Mascarenas Villarreal speaking on Instagram Lessons for Small Businesses.at 11am to 12 noon. The Zoom webinar will answer business owners who ask, “How am I supposed to do what I do and add creating content, posting ad replying on social media?” Others might think “I am too busy to learn a whole new thing!”
delawarebusinessnow.com

State defers small business HELP program loan payments

The Delaware Division of Small Business has decided to defer HELP loan payments for a couple of months. It means business owners making payments in the program will not be required to make a payment on an outstanding HELP loan until at least Sept. 1, 2021. The division announced it...
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

State Invests $9 Million in Community Navigator Program for Small Business Recovery

Two organizations that serve Jacksonville are set to receive portions of $9 million from the state’s Community Navigator program to accelerate small business recovery. The expansion of the program leverages 13 community navigator organizations that will provide support for small businesses statewide who require assistance navigating billions of financial assistance dollars available from the State of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Small BusinessNew Pittsburgh Courier

How we survived and thrived in pandemic: Kenyan small business owners

NAIROBI, Kenya — For Sheldon Angaiya, an events organizer and master of ceremonies in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, the effects of the pandemic on his businesses were not just devastating but also depressing. When Kenya went into prolonged lockdown beginning March 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19, most of his...
Small BusinessInc.com

4 Post-Pandemic Lessons From LGBTQ+ Small Business Owners

What does your favorite small business mean to you? At their best, small businesses have the power to create jobs, foster community, and change the lives of everyone they touch. I was reminded of this fact when I came across the Lesbian Bar Project, a national fundraising effort with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy