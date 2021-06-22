Cancel
Stocks

Adobe (ADBE) Edges Higher After Topping Q2 Estimates, Analysts Raise PT on 'Impressive' Performance

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) are up over 3% in pre-market trading Friday after the tech giant reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. Adobe reported earnings per share of $3.03 to...

www.streetinsider.com
Shantanu Narayen
#Adbe#Adobe Sign#Adobe Creative Cloud#Adbe#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Digital Media#Cfo#Emea Asia Pacific#Smb#Workfront#Experience Cloud
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $295.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

GLJ Research Trims Tesla (TSLA) Q2 Delivery Estimates, Raise FY21

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson trimmed his Q2 delivery estimates on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) while bumping his FY 2021 delivery estimate. The Q2 delivery estimate goes down to 194K from 196K, while...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $342 at Stifel

Stifel analyst David Grossman raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $342.00 (from $305.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following strong results. The analyst commented, "A strong beat and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covington Capital Management Sells 517 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.47 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pentair (PNR) PT Raised to $65 at Stifel Post Analyst Day

Stifel analyst Nathan Jones raised the price target on Pentair (NYSE: PNR) to $65.00 (from $63.00) while maintaining a Hold rating after attending the company's analyst day where it set out 2025 targets with mid-single digit market growth and an additional 100-200bps of outgrowth from strategic growth initiatives (SGIs).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 79,519 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79,519 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $138,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) Reports Top and Bottom Line Beats but Raises Expense Guidance, PT to $65 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Brad Reback raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $65.00 (from $62.00) after the company delivered top-line and EPS beats driven by solid applications cloud growth (+7% Y/Y), strong F/X tailwinds (+4% points Y/Y), lower than anticipated tax rate (10% vs 19%) and higher than expected professional-services.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $660.00

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $665.00

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $640.00

StocksCNBC

Major upside could be in store for these stocks, according to Wall Street’s best-performing analysts

Given the current financial landscape, how can investors spot compelling plays?. One strategy is to look for stocks that boast strong upside potential through 2021 and beyond. The names highlighted below fit the bill, according to analysts with a proven track record of success. TipRanks analyst forecasting service attempts to pinpoint Wall Street's best-performing analysts, or the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating. These metrics take the number of ratings published by each analyst into consideration.
Stockspulse2.com

ADBE Stock Price: $665 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) have received a price target increase from $580 to $665. These are the details. The shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) have received a price target increase from $580 to $665. And Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan is reiterating a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stocksinvesting.com

Adobe Gains Premarket After Topping Earnings, Revenue Estimates

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock was up close to 3% in Friday's premarket trade after the company's second quarter results a day earlier beat expectations, reaping the benefit of a world increasingly moving towards a digital lifestyle by offering more mobile-based applications. It notched up crucial customer wins for its...
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings for Intel

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Intel evaluate the company at an average price target of $64.82 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $45.00.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Friday: Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Nvidia

Stock futures were falling Friday as Wall Street continued interpreting signals from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:. 1. Adobe | Up 2.8%. Shares of Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report rose after the software company reported fiscal-second- quarter...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nvidia, Lennar, Adobe and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nvidia — Shares of Nvidia gained 2.3% midday, then closed 0.21% after Bank of America raised its price target on the stock to $900 per share from $800 per share. The bank said "rising AI adoption, expanding use-cases across cloud, enterprise, edge, telco can help NVDA double its content and triple its data center sales over the next few years."