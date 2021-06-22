Adobe (ADBE) Edges Higher After Topping Q2 Estimates, Analysts Raise PT on 'Impressive' Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.