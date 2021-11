The Southeastern Royals hosted the Fishers Tigers in the opening round of Sectional 4 on a rain soaked night. Both defenses held strong throughout the first half, but the Royals were able to gain yards on the ground and pull away for the victory. Carson Dunn was the workhorse for the Tigers on the ground as he had 18 runs for 31 yards. Lucas Minns was able to complete 10 passes on the night for 98 yards, the the Tigers were not able to get into the red zone on the night.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO