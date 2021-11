Intel has revealed developments related to the ControlFlag research project aimed at creating a machine learning system for improving code quality. The toolkit prepared by the project allows, based on a model trained on a large amount of existing code, to identify various errors and anomalies in source texts written in high-level languages ​​such as C / C ++. The system is suitable for detecting various kinds of problems in your code, from detecting typos and incorrect combinations of types to identifying missing checks for null values ​​in pointers and problems with memory. The ControlFlag code is written in C ++ and is open source under the MIT license.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO