Ledford eliminates North, advances

WELCOME — In the rubber match of what turned out to be a three-game set with North Davidson this season, it was Ledford that got the final victory. Gavin Sentell hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning to provide the late-game dramatics this time on the field North celebrated its own nail-biting win just six days prior. The Panthers stunned the Black Knights, 7-5, on Tuesday to eliminate the No. 1 seed from the NCHSAA 2-A championship bracket.