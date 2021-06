LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather is in sight, but it’s still days away. Also just ahead is Fathers’ Day and the first day of Summer. Here’s what I expect. Let’s do it again. That is, today will be like yesterday. Sunny with a few clouds, a slight breeze, hot, and at least somewhat humid. Temperatures again will peak in the mid- to upper 90s with readings near 100° possible in the northeastern KCBD viewing area.