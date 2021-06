Morton (6-3) fired 7.2 scoreless innings and allowed three hits and zero walks while striking out seven to earn the win over the Cardinals on Thursday. Morton had his best start of the season Thursday, as it was his first scoreless outing of the year. In addition, it was his deepest start and only the second time he didn't issue any walks. The 37-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 82 strikeouts in 73.2 innings. His next start tentatively lines up for Tuesday against the Mets.