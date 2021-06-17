Ford and Hermes explore driverless delivery

The motor industry has crossed a tipping point in terms of investment in EVs and other green technologies, and General Motors is at the forefront of the charge to eliminate greenhouse emissions. The company, which is preparing to launch new EV models such as the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq in the coming months, has made the big promise to eliminate tailpipe emissions by 2035 and expects to offer 30 new EV models by 2025. This news was recently backed up by an official statement by the company that it would be boosting EV and AV investments by $35 billion through 2025. This big push will include the construction of two new Ultium battery cell plants in the US on top of the two plants currently being constructed in Ohio and Tennessee.