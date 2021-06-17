Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford and Hermes explore driverless delivery

just-auto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has announced a new Self-Driving Vehicle Research Programme designed to help businesses in Europe understand how autonomous vehicles can benefit their operations. One of the UK’s leading consumer delivery specialists Hermes is the first business to partner with Ford on the programme. Using a customised Ford commercial vehicle, the research aims to better understand how other road users would interact with an apparently driverless delivery van.

www.just-auto.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hermes#Ford Transit#Ford Of Europe#Ford Mobility#Argo Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessBenzinga

Toyota Backed Driverless Startup Pony.ai Aims US Listing: Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) backed autonomous driving tech company, Pony.ai, is eyeing U.S. listing plans to fund its goal of monetizing driverless ride-hailing services, Reuters reported. The startup is active in the U.S. and China and aims to install its technology in hundreds of vehicles in 2021, reaching tens...
Businessadvancedbatteriesresearch.com

GM Will Boost EV and AV Investments to $35 Billion Through 2025

General Motors Co will increase its Electric Vehicle (EV) and Autonomous Vehicle (AV) investments from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion, representing a 75 percent increase from its initial commitment announced prior to the pandemic. The company's enhanced commitment aims to accelerate its transformative strategy to become a market leader in EVs in North America; a global leader in battery and fuel cell technology through its Ultium battery platform and HYDROTEC fuel cells; and through Cruise, be the first to safely commercialize self-driving technology at scale.
SoftwareSFGate

Locomation Adds Automotive Safety Veteran to Autonomous Trucking Team

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Locomation, the world’s first technology platform to offer human-guided autonomous truck convoying, today announced the hiring of automotive industry veteran Steve Kenner to serve as Vice President of Safety. In this role, Kenner will be responsible for Locomation’s overall product and organizational safety. “We’re thrilled...
Businesspingwest.com

Self-driving startup Pony.ai reportedly in talks with Geely to build EVs

Pony.ai, the robotaxi startup that operates in China and the US, is currently in contact with Chinese automaker Geely to build electric vehicles (EVs), the LatePost reported. Details: Pony.ai plans to build an electric vehicle model based on the Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, said the report, citing persons briefed on the matter.
Economytransportup.com

Hyundai is Committed to Transporting Passengers via Flying Car

Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors recently announced that they are pushing ahead with developing flying cars, with the South Korean company expressing optimism it could have an air-taxi service in operation as soon as 2025. A GM executive said it could take until 2030 for air-taxi services to overcome...
Carsaibusiness.com

Ford and Hermes study reactions to self-driving cars – by hiding the driver

The 'self-driving service simulation' trial is set to take place in Oxford, the UK. Ford and delivery service Hermes have teamed up for an unusual trial of a self-driving van – which isn’t actually self-driving. Rather than assessing the technology that facilitates autonomous control, the test aims to find out...
Businessstepphase.com

“The car”, the first hydrogen car developed by the French start-up Hopium

INNOVATION The company has raised seven million euros since its creation to make this model. A French company called Hopium offered this Thursday in Paris the first hydrogen car model in France, reports BFMTV. The prototype of this start-up was called “La Machina”. This is a sedan that will run only on this type of fuel.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Investing Big In Its EV Future

The motor industry has crossed a tipping point in terms of investment in EVs and other green technologies, and General Motors is at the forefront of the charge to eliminate greenhouse emissions. The company, which is preparing to launch new EV models such as the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq in the coming months, has made the big promise to eliminate tailpipe emissions by 2035 and expects to offer 30 new EV models by 2025. This news was recently backed up by an official statement by the company that it would be boosting EV and AV investments by $35 billion through 2025. This big push will include the construction of two new Ultium battery cell plants in the US on top of the two plants currently being constructed in Ohio and Tennessee.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Uber and Kia tie-up will strengthen Kia’s EV market share in Europe

Many local and federal governments worldwide are pushing ridesharing companies to transition their fleets to electric vehicles. However, studies have shown that ridesharing services such as Uber increase local emissions due to miles driven without passengers in the vehicle. To help reduce emissions, Uber and automaker Kia announced not long ago they were partnering with the automaker supplying electric vehicles in Europe to Uber.
EconomyLima News

Investors ‘cannot ignore’ GM, Ford transformation

Legacy automakers General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. have used the past few months to demonstrate two advantages their electric-vehicle rivals can’t match: traditional vehicle businesses to generate cash and the scale to leverage that capital into EV investment. Investors are noticing, sending shares of Detroit’s Auto 1.0 behemoths...
Buying Carsksl.com

Test Drive: 2021 Ford Explorer shows why it's in high demand

This story is sponsored by Wasatch Front Ford Dealers. My first experience with a Ford Explorer was about 2005. It was a beautiful two-tone green and tan. My family was shrinking as children left home and we downsized from a Suburban to the Explorer. We only had it a couple years before we downsized again to a Pontiac G6.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ford to Buy EV Charging Management Company Electriphi

Ford (F) - Get Report said Thursday that was acquiring Electriphi, which provides charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles. Shares of the Dearborn, Mich., company were down 1.3% to $14.82 at last check. Ford said Electriphi’s team and services will be integrated into its new business Ford...
EconomyTechRepublic

GM focuses on domestic EV battery production, self-driving tech with new investments

The company also announced its production expectations in light of the global chip shortage and the resulting manufacturing bottlenecks. Electric vehicle sales have surged in recent years as consumers trade in their combustion engines for a set of battery-powered wheels. At the same time, automotive manufacturers are investing in autonomous vehicle capabilities and testing these models on roadways around the globe. On Wednesday, General Motors announced that it was increasing its investments into EVs and AVs by 75% ($35 billion) through 2025.
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

Canoo Will Build Its New Electric Vehicles At Two Plants In 2022

Two months after a Canoo co-founder and CEO resigned, the Torrance-based company is looking to bounce back with plans to build an Oklahoma manufacturing plant and clinching a European contract for its electric vans. Chairman and newly instated CEO Tony Aquila announced Thursday at Canoo's "investors day" that the company...
Trafficcrossroadstoday.com

Planes, Trains and Automobiles: If It Moves, GM Will Build Hydrogen Fuel Cells

General Motors has built prototype hydrogen fuel-cell automobile prototypes and it plans to do the same for trains and now airplanes. Thursday’s airplane-power announcement is the most recent of this week’s GM news about plans for an electrified, self-driving, low-emissions future. The airplane fuel cell deal is with Europe’s Liebherr-Aerospace...