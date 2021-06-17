Cancel
Sterling, AK

Loon Lake Fire 70% contained

By Ashlyn O'Hara, Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Peninsula Clarion
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loon Lake Fire burning about 10 miles northeast of Sterling is now 70% contained, the Alaska Division of Forestry reported Thursday. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Type 2 hand crew was slated to join firefighting efforts on Thursday and replace the Pioneer Peak crew, which will be relocated to McGrath to assist with other fires. More than 80 fire personnel have responded to the Loon Like Fire, with 62 personnel working on the fire as of Thursday morning.

