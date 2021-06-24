Seattle Mariners | Rays vs. Mariners Highlights - Shed Long Jr., Kyle Seager lead Mariners to 6-5 win

Last night, I finished an article where I essentially wrote that, for the past two years, Justus Sheffield has been an inferior version of the pitcher that he was in 2019. In the same night, he showed why that’s become the case. He threw his slider more than he usually does, and it was as ineffective as ever. He gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs over 5.0 innings, which brought his ERA and FIP on the season to 5.51 and 5.28, respectively. In an effort to give our overworked editor-in-chief Kate Preusser and watch some stronger pitching tonight, I was (and am!