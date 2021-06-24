Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Seattle Mariners | Rays vs. Mariners Highlights - Shed Long Jr., Kyle Seager lead Mariners to 6-5 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BR931_0aY4JhEe00

Shed Long Jr., Kyle Seager lead Mariners to 6-5 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Rays
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Drives in three runs

Long went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Long probably had the biggest hit of the night when he drove a ball into the gap in right for a three-run triple to put the Mariners up 4-0 in the second. He would eventually come around to score in the inning and later also singled and scored in the fourth. Tuesday was the 25-year-old's first multi-hit game since being activated off the 60-day injured list earlier this month. He's currently slashing .208/.240/.333 with two extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored in 25 plate appearances.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Rays vs Mariners

The Tampa Bay Rays lost their first series since the beginning of May. It was an exciting series between the teams with the two best records in the American League but the Rays came up just short in game three. The Rays sit 0.5 game behind the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants for the best record in the majors.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Video: MLB Pick - Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 6/17/21, Free Betting Tips and Odds

MLB Pick - Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 6/17/21, Free Betting Tips and Odds. Seattle Mariners vs Tampa Bay Rays picks and predictions 6/17/21. The Tampa Bay Rays travel to Seattle, WA to face the Seattle Mariners at 10:10PM EST at T-Mobile Park. Doc's Sports provides MLB picks, predictions, tips and MLB odds on this matchup of Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners overcome adversity and stuff, win 6-5

Last night, I finished an article where I essentially wrote that, for the past two years, Justus Sheffield has been an inferior version of the pitcher that he was in 2019. In the same night, he showed why that’s become the case. He threw his slider more than he usually does, and it was as ineffective as ever. He gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs over 5.0 innings, which brought his ERA and FIP on the season to 5.51 and 5.28, respectively. In an effort to give our overworked editor-in-chief Kate Preusser and watch some stronger pitching tonight, I was (and am!
MLBsportschatplace.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/17/2021

Tampa Bay Rays (43-26) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-35) June 17, 2021 10:10 pm EDT. The Line: Seattle Mariners +157 / Tampa Bay Rays -171; Over/Under: +8. The Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners meet Thursday in MLB action from T-Mobile Park. The Rays are coming off a series versus the White Sox this week. After a split in the first two games, on Wednesday Tampa Bay fell in a tough extra-innings loss. As for Seattle, they played the Twins this week. The Mariners won the first two games in that set, then in the Wednesday finale Seattle couldn’t complete the sweep with a loss. Check back all season long for free MLB picks at Sports Chat Place.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Rays turn to Michael Wacha in quest for bounce-back win vs. Mariners

With ace Tyler Glasnow moving to the 60-day injured list with right-elbow problems, Michael Wacha is returning to the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation. The veteran right-hander is scheduled to start Friday night in Seattle as the American League East-leading Rays try to snap a three-game losing streak with Glasnow out because of a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor strain.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Seager comes through in the clutch in Mariners walk off win

Things were looking bleak for the Mariners as they went into the bottom of the 6th inning in the opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. They were down 5-2 against one of the best teams in baseball. The Rays have a great bullpen, and one of the best closers this season. Rich Hill started the game for them, and even at 41, was carrying a stellar ERA of 3.38 into this game.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Score 2 in 9th to Rally Past Rays 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally the Seattle Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5. Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder after two innings, but came from behind with the help of a two-run homer by Ty France and a solo shot from Luis Torrens. Dylan Moore drew a four-pitch walk from reliever Pete Fairbanks to start the ninth. Jake Bauers singled and Long tied it 5-all with his double. Seager batted for Taylor Trammell and singled through the right side of a drawn-in infield to score Bauers. Seattle has won four of five.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners: Shed Long is back, and proving that he belongs

2020 was supposed to be Shed Long Jr’s year. The youngster was set to come in as the Mariners everyday second baseman. It wasn’t just a stopgap either, as he was supposed to be a long-term answer as compared to a fill-in. It didn’t go great, as he hit just...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Seager sitting on Thursday for Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Kyle Seager is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Seager is being replaced at third base by Ty France against Rays starter Rich Hill. In 292 plate appearances this season, Seager has a .208 batting average with a .694...
MLBHastings Tribune

Kyle Seager lets the Mariners walk off the field winners against Rays

SEATTLE — There aren’t many better ways to extend a consecutive-games played streak. The first time Kyle Seager stepped into the batter’s box of T-Mobile Park on Thursday night came as a pinch-hitter in a tie game with one out in the bottom of the ninth and the winning run on third base.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Surging heading into Friday

Long, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Rays on Thursday, is hitting .400 (6-for-15) over his last four games. Long also has his first three-bagger of the season over that span, and his ability to churn out extra bases recently certainly seems to support the notion his previously ailing shin is back to normal. The 25-year-old has pushed his average to .258 and OPS to .700 entering Friday's action after slashing .150/.190/.200 over his first five games following his delayed 2021 debut.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Kikuchi strikes out 6 as Mariners drop Rays

SEATTLE — Yusei Kikuchi threw four-hit ball in seven innings, and Seattle batted around during a four-run first inning as the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Friday. Kikuchi (4-3) earned his 10th quality start in 12 appearances in sending the Rays to their fourth consecutive loss, matching their season high.
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Shed Long Jr the star again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. followed up his grand statement from last weekend with another game-winning swing for the Seattle Mariners. It's been a special couple of days for Long in his attempt to overcome injuries and rediscover the potential he showed a couple of years ago. “I’m trying...
MLBarcamax.com

Shed Long's grand slam in 10th gives Mariners sweep of Rays

SEATTLE — Why settle for a walk-off single, when you can have the walk-off “salami?”. As the ball left Shed Long Jr.’s lacquered bat, traveling toward the right field stands at a rate of speed not immediately expected, the roar from the crowd of more than 18,000 in attendance built in decibels with each foot it traveled.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 73, Rays at Mariners

After winning the first two games of the series against the high-flying Rays, the M’s look to officially take the four-game set with a win tonight. Logan Gilbert, who’s looked calm, poised, and effective in recent games, takes the hill for the M’s. Against him is Tampa’s swingman/spot starter Josh...