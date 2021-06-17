Imogene Faries

Imogene (Edwards) Faries was born on Oct. 12, 1928, in Stigler, Okla. to Oscar and Lena (Hayes) Edwards. She passed away on June 1, 2021, in Stigler, Okla. at the age of 92. Imogene is survived by her son, Bobby Faries and wife, Kathy, of Stigler, Okla.; her grandchildren, Bobby Faries, Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Stigler, Okla., Stephen Faries and Brandy, of Stigler, Okla., Tia Hays of Stigler, Okla., Teena Bailey of Tulsa, Okla., Johnny Faries and wife, Dennise, of Stigler, Okla., Timberly Collett and husband, Stephen, of Tulsa, Okla. and Nathan Faries and wife, Cynthia, of Stigler, Okla.; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sisters and brothers, Janie Kates of Stigler, Okla., Melba Turner of Stigler, Okla. and Eugene “Buck” Edwards of Oklahoma City, Okla.; one daughter-in-law, Judy Faries of Stigler, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.