The Yankees clattering to around the .500 mark, unable to beat the Red Sox, Rays and Jays, has finally done it to me. I’ve gone full Joker. If Boston’s able to bring Alex Cora back without MLB blinking and AJ Hinch is allowed a “fresh start” in Detroit, then why is Carlos Beltran — the least senior of the three, still an active player when he was convicted in the court of public opinion — the only manager still blackballed? And why isn’t he already in our dugout or front office?