MLB Game Highlights

Colorado Rockies | Counsell on Woodruff, 1st inning

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Brewers manager Craig Counsell discusses Brandon Woodruff's tough outing, and how the game felt lost in the 1st inning after a 7-3 loss

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

