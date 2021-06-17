Editorial: New districts for Pinal

Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission is working on redrawing congressional and legislative districts as it does every 10 years, this time slowed by a pandemic-caused delay in census numbers. The current system began in 2000 after voters created it and is an attempt to make the process less partisan. It nevertheless cannot be completely that, and it usually is criticized and also sued by one party or the other, feeling that party has been shortchanged. But the process is more fair than the old one, which was done by the Legislature.