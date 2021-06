Torrens went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run-scoring infield hit in a win over the Rays on Friday. Torrens has now rapped out two hits in each of his last three starts, slugging a pair of home runs during that stretch as well. If the 25-year-old continues to serve as a surprising source of offense, he could eventually make at least some additional inroads into fellow backstop Tom Murphy's playing time.