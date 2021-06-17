Town Square Street Fair New Areas And Spotlight Scouts Now Live For Pokemon Masters EX
DeNA has released more content for the Town Square Street Fair event that is currently ongoing in Pokemon Masters EX. New areas and battles for this event based on Pokemon Sun/Moon are now available for players to enjoy. In addition, new spotlight scouts for Island Kahuna Hala & Crabominable, as well as the mysterious Masked Royal & Incineror are now live. The event itself and all associated spotlight scouts will be ending on June 30th.nintendosoup.com