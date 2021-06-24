Cancel
San Diego Padres | India's go-ahead 2-run homer

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Jonathan India crushes a two-run home run to left-field, giving the Reds a 4-2 lead in the top of the 9th inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

#Reds
MLBdarnews.com

Padres lose Tatis, beat Reds 7-5 on Kim's 2-run homer in 8th

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The San Diego Padres didn't lose their swagger even though they lost their biggest star, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Three innings after Tatis walked off the field after reinjuring his left shoulder, his replacement, rookie Kim Ha-seong, sent Petco Park into a frenzy when he hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Padres to a wild 7-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds.
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and runs: Los Angeles Dodgers 2-6 San Diego Padres in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. Tonight, in the start of the third series of the season, the Dodgers fall 2-6 to the Padres. The victory went to Yu Darvish...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/27/2021

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-56) vs. San Diego Padres (46-33) June 27, 2021 4:10 pm EDT. The Line: San Diego Padres -270 / Arizona Diamondbacks +241; Over/Under: -7.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres meet Sunday in MLB action at Petco Park. The Diamondbacks need...
MLB
The Associated Press

Kelly scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (46-32, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-7, 5.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -275, Diamondbacks +228; over/under is 8...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. socks 3 homers as Padres pound D-backs

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three of the Padres' five home runs Friday night as San Diego defeated visiting Arizona 11-5, extending the Diamondbacks major league record for consecutive road losses to 24 games. The win was the Padres' eighth straight to open a 10-game homestand. The Diamondbacks have dropped 20...
MLBnbnews24.com

Fernando Tatis Jr: Padres shortstop opts out of 2021 Home Run Derby

With the House Run Derby simply weeks away, the Nationwide League house run chief has determined to take a seat this one out.Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. has opted in opposition to collaborating on this 12 months's occasion. The 22-year-old phenom cited his previous shoulder points and his workforce's postseason hopes as causes to skip the occasion, in accordance with Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatís mentioned he hopes to take part within the House Run Derby a number of instances within the years to come back.Tatís's resolution to not partake within the festivities comes days after Blue Jays star and MLB house run chief Vladimir Guerrero Jr. declined an invitation to hitch the occasion. Guerrero mentioned skipping the derby would assist him regroup and put together mentally for the second half of the season.Regardless of the shoulder damage that sidelined him earlier this 12 months, Tatís has loved an excellent begin to the season. He leads the NL in house runs (22), stolen bases (15) and OPS (1.022). He was the main vote-getter amongst NL shortstops when MLB final launched an replace on the balloting.The 2021 House Run Derby will happen at Coors Discipline on Monday, July 12, adopted by the All-Star Recreation on July 13.Extra MLB Protection:
MLBABC30 Fresno

San Diego Padres' Dinelson Lamet to IL with forearm inflammation

The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Dinelson Lamet on the 10-day injured list Sunday withforearm inflammation after he left Saturday night's start in the third inning. Lamet (2-3) left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with one out in the third inning, one batter after surrenderingEduardo Escobar's 17th home run. He allowed two home runs and four earned runs in his 2 innings, taking the loss as the Diamondbacks snapped their major-league-record (modern era) 24-game losing streakwith a 10-1 victory.
MLBallfans.co

MLB roundup: Diamondbacks rout Padres to end 24-game road skid

Eduardo Escobar went 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the host San Diego Padres 10-1 on Saturday night to halt the longest road losing streak in major league history at 24 games. Christian Walker also homered and right-hander Merrill Kelly (4-7) shut out the...
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #79: 6/27 @ Padres

Having finally got the road monkey off their backs last night, the D-backs have the chance to win a series this afternoon in San Diego. That's something they haven't done since taking three of four in Colorado, on May 2. Even chances to win a series have largely been notable by their absence, due to the large number of sweeps the team has suffered. The team saw just one such opportunity in five weeks, from May 17-June 21. And when they have turned up, the team has failed to seize it. Since that series win, the D-backs are 0-6 in opportunities to take a series:
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres come back to beat Diamondbacks, finish 9-1 homestand

That's how the Padres spun an afternoon around, turning what would have been a disappointing end to another highly successful homestand into a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The worst team in the major leagues had just struck for three runs to take a rare lead against the Padres'...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Hits go-ahead homer

Kim went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over Cincinnati. After Fernando Tatis (shoulder) left Saturday's game, Kim filled in at shortstop. He made an impact in the eighth inning with a go-ahead two-run shot, which propelled San Diego to victory. The 25-year-old has struggled in his first major-league season with a .213/.266/.355 slash line, four homers, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases across 169 plate appearances. Kim would be the logical choice to get the start at shortstop if Tatis is unavailable for Sunday's series finale versus Cincinnati.